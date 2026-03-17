Botswana has denied claims that the United States operates a military base at Thebephatshwa Air Base

Officials confirmed the facility is fully owned, operated, and controlled by the Botswana Defence Force

Authorities urged the media and the public to rely on verified facts, warning that speculation can undermine regional stability and public trust

Botswana has denied claims that the United States operates a military base at Thebephatshwa Air Base. Images: Chris McLoughlin/ Getty Images and MONIRUL BHUIYAN/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GABORONE – The Government of Botswana has firmly rejected claims circulating on social media that the United States operates a military base at Thebephatshwa Air Base near Molepolole, calling such reports false and misleading.

In a X post, the Minister of State President for Defence and Security, Moeti Mohwasa, reiterated that the air base remains fully under Botswana’s sovereign control.

"Botswana does not host a U.S. military base. The Thebephatshwa Air Base is a sovereign military installation owned, operated, and controlled entirely by the Government of Botswana through the Botswana Defence Force," Mohwasa said.

Authorities emphasised that the facility is essential for advancing Botswana’s national interests.

Concerns over misinformation

Government spokesperson Tuduetso Mokgosi warned about the dangers of unverified claims, particularly when amplified across borders.

"Misinformation can create unnecessary misunderstandings among citizens and neighbouring countries," Mokgosi said.

The comments follow renewed speculation in South Africa regarding a U.S. presence at Thebephatshwa, fueled by joint military exercises like Southern Accord. Officials noted that these exercises do not indicate any permanent American deployment, as previously confirmed by both Botswana and U.S. authorities.

Calls for fact-based discussion

Officials stressed the importance of grounding public debate on national security in verified facts.

"Democratic discussion is important, but speculation about national defence only undermines public trust and regional stability," Mokgosi added.

Botswana reaffirmed its commitment to strong diplomatic relations, regional cooperation, and mutual respect.

"We value our relationships with all neighbours and remain dedicated to dialogue, collaboration, and regional peace," Mokgosi said.

The government urged media outlets, political leaders, and social commentators to verify facts before making statements regarding defence matters.

"Misinformation serves no one’s interests and risks eroding trust between nations," Mokgosi concluded.

Social media reacts

@VincentPodumo said:

"We are not kids, American air machines are active in and out of Botswana for years now."

@BrianAfri95641 stated:

"Why is Botswana having a US Military base,can't remember the last time Botswana had an ISIS Terrorist incident, in Kenya, yes, Somalia is next door and Al shabaab threat is there."

@kaboTheophilous wrote:

"The ruling party is the one that peddled those lies when they were still opposing, decampaigning the then-ruling government. Now they are in power & they are up in arms defending the lies they started."

@LouisChanguion said:

"The U.S. military occasionally uses a facility temporarily for training exercises, such as "Southern Accord" or special forces training, but claims not to have a permanent presence. The US and Botswana maintain strong military ties, and provide equipment/training to Botswana."

@MolefeGatsheni commented:

"Even if they do have one, it's no one's business. No one is stopping anyone from having a Chinese military base, a Russian one or a Korean one."

Despite close diplomatic ties with the US, the country confirmed that the facility is fully owned by the Botswana Defence Force. Image: Alex WROBLEWSKI / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Three articles on Botswana

Briefly News also reported that South Africa and Botswana considered the possible relocation of the Groblersbrug border post as persistent congestion continues to worsen, driven by a sharp increase in freight traffic diverting from the Beitbridge crossing with Zimbabwe.

Botswana is investigating allegations that two of its young nationals were trafficked to Russia through a fake recruitment scam. The men, aged 19 and 20, allegedly ended up fighting on the front lines in Ukraine after being recruited under false pretences.

Botswana's president, Duma Boko, visited South Africa on 29 April 2025 and met with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa said the visit enabled the two presidents to get to know one another and discuss issues of common interest.

Source: Briefly News