South Africa and Botswana are considering relocating the Groblersbrug border post as congestion worsens due to freight traffic diverting from Beitbridge

The surge has been driven by transporters avoiding additional fees in Zimbabwe and increased demand for mining-related cargo moving through the region

Authorities are exploring long-term solutions to improve traffic flow, safety and cross-border trade efficiency

South Africa and Botswana are considering the possible relocation of the Groblersbrug border post as persistent congestion continues to worsen, driven by a sharp increase in freight traffic diverting from the Beitbridge crossing with Zimbabwe.

According to a report by IOL, the shift has largely been fuelled by transporters attempting to avoid additional fees imposed on the Zimbabwean side of Beitbridge. As a result, Groblersbrug, originally designed to handle far lower traffic volumes, has become an increasingly popular alternative route, placing severe strain on its limited infrastructure.

Freight surge intensifies pressure.

Authorities say congestion at Groblersbrug has been compounded by rising demand for acid used in mining operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia. This has led to a noticeable increase in trucks transporting hazardous materials through the border post.

Year-to-date export figures show that the DRC and Zambia have moved approximately 3.1 million tonnes and 821,000 tonnes of freight, respectively. Industry operators warn that Groblersbrug lacks the capacity to manage sustained surges in heavy vehicle traffic. Trucks carrying general cargo, refrigerated goods, break-bulk consignments and dangerous chemicals destined for the Copperbelt are reportedly arriving faster than border officials can process them. Although the Border Management Authority (BMA) extended operating hours at several land border posts in December 2025 to support tourism and trade, logistics and supply chain stakeholders argue that the measure has done little to relieve pressure at high-volume crossings such as Groblersbrug. Against this backdrop, discussions between South African and Botswana authorities are ongoing. Border relocation is among several options being explored to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and support long-term trade efficiency.

Beitbridge remains under strain

Despite traffic diversions, the Beitbridge border post remains South Africa’s busiest crossing. On Saturday, 3 January 2026, more than 22,483 people were processed as travellers returned home or to work following the festive season. During the December peak, the BMA reported processing up to 18,000 people on Christmas Day alone. BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the authority had anticipated increased volumes and implemented systems to manage large numbers of legal travellers, while strengthening enforcement against illegal entry. On one of the peak days, approximately 20,000 people crossed through Beitbridge, with about 3,000 travelling into Zimbabwe. On another day, the BMA processed close to 25,000 travellers entering South Africa.

Previously, Briefly News reported that the BMA has intensified its efforts to curb illegal migration. In December 2025 alone, more than 3,400 undocumented migrants were arrested at various border posts. On 6 January 2026, Dr Masiapato revealed that illegal migrants entering South Africa via Beitbridge are often required to pay a fee to cross unlawfully. He noted that the use of drones has significantly strengthened the BMA’s surveillance and enforcement capabilities. He also highlighted the establishment of a National Border Targeting Centre, where data analysis, trend monitoring and intelligence gathering are conducted. Through this system, authorities detected that some Zimbabwean nationals were deliberately avoiding Beitbridge and attempting to enter South Africa via Groblersbrug, where they were subsequently intercepted and arrested.

More than 30 people were recently arrested after attempting to enter South Africa illegally through Beitbridge. On 5 January 2026 alone, the BMA intercepted 92 individuals who tried to cross the border unlawfully. Dr Masiapato and Beitbridge Port of Entry Commander Ntakuseni Lambani were on the ground overseeing operations aimed at preventing illegal entry and strengthening border controls.BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato and Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE) Port Commander Ntakuseni Lambani were on the ground overseeing operations aimed at preventing illegal entry and strengthening border control measures.

The BMA’s enforcement efforts extend beyond land borders. On 11 December 2025, officials intercepted 30 foreign nationals at OR Tambo International Airport. The intercepted group included 14 Ethiopian nationals, five men and nine women, and 16 Bangladeshi men. According to Acting BMA Commissioner Jane Thupana, preliminary assessments revealed travel patterns commonly linked to trafficking syndicates. The Ethiopian nationals were flagged after arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, with their movement patterns triggering suspicion. All 14 were detained for further processing.

