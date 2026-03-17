A privately owned microlight aircraft crashed and caught fire at a school park in Tema on 16 March 2026, killing both people on board, as children were evacuated nearby

The aircraft that went down had reportedly been grounded for 22 years before being cleared to fly again just three years ago, raising fresh questions about safety oversight

Prophet Immanuel Light had warned of a deadly aviation disaster in Ghana nine days before the crash, and Ghanaians are now very divided about what that means

A small aircraft dropped out of the sky on a Monday afternoon in Tema, and two people never made it home.

Prophet Immanuel Light’s doom prophecy appears to be fulfilled after the tragic aircraft crash in Tema. Images: @immanuel_lightt/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On 16 March 2026, Briefly News sister site yen.com.gh reported that a microlight plane with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Drive School Park in Tema Community One. The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that both the pilot and one passenger died at the scene. The aircraft was travelling from Ho to Accra and lost radio contact before its scheduled arrival. Emergency teams rushed to the neighbourhood as thick smoke filled the air above a rattled and grieving community.

A community rocked by the crash

The plane came down dangerously close to the TMA Daycare facility before catching fire on impact. Teachers immediately began moving children away from the crash site without waiting for instructions from authorities. Assemblyman Ahmed Abdullia for the Kwesi Plange Electoral Area later confirmed publicly that no pupils were hurt.

Deputy Minister of Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi clarified that the aircraft was privately owned and not military property. Genfi also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives that afternoon.

Reports confirmed that the 3I Sky Arrow had been grounded for 22 years before being cleared to fly again. It was only rehabilitated and recertified for flight in 2023 after more than two decades on the ground.

The prophecy that won’t go away

Nine days before the crash, Prophet Immanuel Light shared a TikTok video warning of a serious aviation disaster ahead. Light also said Ghana would be hit by a wave of road accidents from March to April 2026. The moment news of the Tema crash broke online, Ghanaians dug that video back up online. Reactions came pouring in from across the country almost immediately after.

See the resurfaced prophecy in the TikTok clip below:

Ghanaians react to the clip

Briefly News compiled comments from the resurfaced clip below.

@Freedom commented:

“Thanks man of God, but apart from the accuracy of the prophecy, can't it be prevented and avoided?”

@Qwen🫅❤️ wrote:

“Can there be a prophecy of only good things going to happen all the time I come to your page? It’s only a prophecy of something bad happening.”

@Nana Adwoa 🌺🦋🌸 said:

“Remember this prophecy, never joke with his prophesies. This is accuracy.”​

@Minaa💫 commented:

“Accurate prophesies, wow! God have mercy. 🙏”

@Tweety:

“My problem is that it's only negative things he sees.”

Prophet Immanuel Light filming one of his prophecies about Africa and parts of Mzansi. Image: @immanuel_lightt/TikTok

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News