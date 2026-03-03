Two minibus taxis, a light delivery vehicle (LDV), and a sedan were involved in a multi-vehicle accident on D19 Matlala road, Limpopo

According to preliminary reports, reckless and negligent driving by one of the drivers was to blame for the fatal accident

A motorist who was involved in the multi-vehicle crash recounted the moments before the vehicles crashed, leading to the fatalities

A multi-vehicle crash in Limpopo, involving two minibus taxis, left six people dead. Image: @LimChronicle

LIMPOPO – Six people have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the D19 Matlala road, near the Seshego cross, Limpopo.

The horrific head-on collision, which involved four vehicles, happened on Tuesday, 03 March 2026. It involved two minibus taxis, a light delivery vehicle (LDV), and a sedan. Preliminary investigations suggest that reckless and negligent driving led to the fatal accident.

Motorist says taxi driver was to blame

David Sethole, one of the drivers involved in the accident, explained how one of the taxi drivers was to blame. Sethole, who was driving the LDV, said motorists had to scramble to avoid an oncoming taxi.

He said that one of the minibus taxis was driving into oncoming traffic, forcing drivers to swerve out of the way.

"Two cars in front managed to avoid it. It nearly hit another Quantum travelling toward Matlala with us. That driver managed to swerve, but it hit him in the middle of the vehicle, causing it to flip over."

He explained that following the collision, the first Quantum continued its path straight towards them, when it hit another lady’s vehicle, and he crashed into the back of that sedan.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

