A tragic aircraft crash in Tema, Ghana, claimed the lives of two people, leaving the local community and social media in shock

A moving video was shared on X showing the plane’s final moments as it hovered near the coast before crashing at Oninku Park

Social media users expressed deep sadness over the incident, with many debating whether a water landing could have saved the victims

Minutes before the tragic accident, a light aircraft in Ghana was filmed flying above the beach. Image: Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

A quiet Monday in Tema, Ghana, turned into a tragedy when a light aircraft, designated 9G-AGV, crashed at Oninku Park Community 1.

A video of the aircraft midair, minutes before its crash, was shared on X by @the_marcoliboy on 16 March 2026, attracting floods of comments from viewers who were moved.

The small plane was reportedly travelling from Ho in the Volta Region to Accra but lost radio contact shortly before it went down. Sadly, both the pilot and the single passenger on board lost their lives in the accident.

The aircraft flies above Sakumano Beach

The creator, X user @the_marcoliboy’s video, taken at Sakumono Beach, shows the plane’s final minutes before the tragic moment. It hovered, flying lower, with beachgoers not having a single clue of what was about to happen. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, but the video has already provided a chilling look at the final minutes of the flight.

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Watch the X video below:

SA discuss the tragic loss

The video gained massive views and nearly 100 comments from social media users who were deeply saddened by the news. Many viewers said the occupants might have survived had the pilot landed the aircraft at Sakumono Beach instead of the ground. Some sent their sincere condolences to the families. They noted how heartbreaking it was to think that the victims did not know this would be their last adventure. One viewer even remembered seeing the small aircraft flying over their house. He mentioned that it was making a very strange noise, but he did not once think it would claim the lives of two people.

The beach video saddened many social media users. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Ekorso4R asked:

"Why didn’t they land in the sea, rather, since they were very close to the shores and could be rescued?

User @amJustice added:

"This is very sad, this mini aircraft flew over our roof yesterday with some crazy noise 😌."

User @JakeJake659641

"Adventure went wrong. May their souls rest well 🙏."

User @bigchanck shared:

"They didn’t know that would be their last successful flight 💔."

User @Ucl14x said

"This is so sad."

User @SamuelP540 commented:

"It should have crashed-landed at the beach; at least they could have walked away with minor injuries."

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Source: Briefly News