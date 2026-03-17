An American young man made a hilarious video where he talked about his childhood fear

His video was a viral hit, as people related to his phobia involving South Africa

Many viewers thought the video of the man from the USA talking about a part of South African cultural religion was hilarious

An American posted a TikTok video talking about South African music. He specifically mentioned one genre, which was nightmare fuel for him as a child.

An American said South African gospel music scared him. Image: @callmepba / TikTok / Cottonbrostudio / Pexels

Source: UGC

The young man's video, posted on 16 January 2026, attracted South Africans' attention as many others reacted to his take. The man's video about his childhood fear was a hit as people shared their own similar memories.

In a post on TikTok by @callmepba told people that he used to be scared of South African gospel music when he was a child. He described how the tempo and the harmonies in certain gospel music from South Africa creeped him out. He said they sounded like they were doing a ritual. Watch the video below:

South Africa agrees with American's Mzansi gospel fear

South Africans thought they recognised the type of gospel music he was talking about. People said they grew up listening to the same gospel music and guessed he was talking about a South African music group called Amadodana Ase Wesile. Read people's comments and watch a video of a gospel group singing in the style the American man was scared of below:

South Africans agreed that Amadodana Ase Wesile fit the Americans' description of creepy South African music. Image: Amadodana Ase Wesile / Facebook

Source: Facebook

kay_21 suggested a song for people to get the full picture:

"Look up for this song ( Ndi ngene e dumisweni). This is the song he is talking about."

mah tribe🔛🔝🇱🇷🇬🇳 related to the American's take:

"I know what you are talking about, my mom loves South African gospel, especially the men with the deep voice that sound like they're in a cave 😂"

rosettaknows shared their experience with the gospel music:

"There was a road trip where my aunt played that kind of gospel because all the kids were sleeping, did the song not wake up the babies in a crying panic😭😭 that harmonising is too much sometimes (I’m South African)."

sihle_soyie1 guessed the gospel group the American was talking about:

"Amadodana Ase Wesile, some songs were funeral songs, so they're sorrowful af😭😭I also still don't like them."

just_liv_livin felt the music was powerful:

"It’s the grief in their voices, they went through so much."

Nomalungelo Dhlomo joked about the man's video:

"The ululating at the end TOOK ME OUT!😭"

Doomslayer5000@gmail shared:

"I just remembered, my brother had nightmares about Rebecca Malope back in the day😭"

w4c77 was divided about the American man's take on South African gospel:

Are we being complemented here or what? I'm lost."

Other Briefly News stories about Americans and South Africa

Source: Briefly News