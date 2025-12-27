The rugby community is mourning the sudden death of former Southland player Phil Johnson, who earned 80 caps for the province and was just 59 years old.

The rugby icon died during the Christmas festive period, with the cause of his death not being released to the public as of this writing.

Johnson was a central figure in Southland’s midfield during the late 1980s and early 1990s, and remained influential within the province’s rugby landscape after his retirement by transitioning into refereeing. He earned his first provincial cap in 1988 at the age of 22 and featured in Southland’s victory over Canada that same year.

The South African rugby community recently lost former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93 and flanker Sive Tshaka.

Johnson dies at 59

The Southend Tribune confirmed the death of Johnson on Facebook, remembering him for scoring at Rugby Park against the British & Irish Lions in 1993 and also in a subsequent contest against South Africa in 1994.

He featured in one of Southland rugby’s most memorable triumphs in 1994, helping the side defeat Hawke’s Bay in the Division Two final at Rugby Park in Invercargill to secure promotion to Division One of the NPC.

His 80th and final appearance for Southland came in a tense 13–12 defeat to King Country at Rugby Park in 1995, a result that confirmed Southland’s relegation from Division One to Division Two in the NPC.

Beyond his significant contributions at the provincial level in the maroon jersey, Johnson also played a central role during a period of sustained dominance in Southland club rugby. He was a member of the Invercargill Blues side that claimed eight consecutive Galbraith Shield championships between 1987 and 1994.

Source: Briefly News