Scottish football is in mourning following the death of former Scotland, Nottingham Forest and Derby County winger John Robertson, who passed away at the age of 72 on Christmas Day, 25 December 2025.

Regarded as one of the most technically gifted wide players of his era, Robertson was famously described by legendary manager Brian Clough as “the Picasso of our game.” His name is inseparable from Nottingham Forest’s golden period, during which his vision, balance and composure on the left flank helped fuel one of football’s greatest underdog success stories.

Robertson played a defining role in Forest’s back-to-back European Cup triumphs. He scored the winning goal in the 1980 final against Hamburg, having delivered the cross for Trevor Francis’s iconic winner against Malmö a year earlier. Those two moments alone ensured his place among European football’s elite.

At the international level, Robertson won 28 caps for Scotland. He netted a memorable winner against England in 1981 and scored at the 1982 World Cup finals against New Zealand, consistently delivering on football’s biggest stages.

Nottingham Forest legend and a trophy-laden career

Born in Viewpark, North Lanarkshire, Robertson emerged through Drumchapel Amateurs and represented Scotland at the youth level before joining Nottingham Forest in 1970. His career trajectory changed dramatically following Clough’s arrival in 1975. Once transfer-listed, Robertson was transformed into an indispensable figure, going on to make an extraordinary 243 consecutive appearances between December 1976 and December 1980.

His honours at the City Ground included First and Second Division titles, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Charity Shield and the Anglo-Scottish Cup. He also converted the decisive penalty in Forest’s 1978 League Cup final replay victory over Liverpool. In 2015, supporters voted him the club’s greatest-ever player in a poll conducted by the Nottingham Post.

A move to Derby County in 1983 strained relations between Clough and his former assistant Peter Taylor, while injuries limited Robertson’s impact. Although he later returned to Forest, he was unable to rediscover his peak form and concluded his playing career in non-league football.

Coaching success with Martin O’Neill

After retirement, Robertson enjoyed a highly successful coaching career as assistant manager to Martin O’Neill. Together, they achieved promotions with Wycombe Wanderers, lifted silverware with Leicester City, and oversaw a trophy-laden spell at Celtic, winning multiple league titles and domestic cups while also reaching a UEFA Cup final. His final coaching role came at Aston Villa, where the club finished runners-up in the League Cup in 2010.

