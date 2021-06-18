A beautiful young South African woman finally reached her career destination when she was admitted as an attorney of the High Court

The stunning young lady shared with Facebook page dedicated to student success, Varsity World, how despite the journey being long and hard, she has finally made it

The post received many reactions from Facebookers who shared wonderful congratulatory messages and even some beautiful compliments in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A beautiful win for a beautiful woman

A beautiful and clearly smart young woman has reached a milestone definitely worth celebrating. Heading online, the young lady shared the news that she had just been admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

Long and hard but worth it

In the caption of her inspiring and motivational Facebook post, she expresses how her dream of being admitted once seemed so far out of reach but finally, she's achieved her goal. She also included some snaps of herself looking stunning as ever.

This stunner is an attorney now. Image: Varsity World

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Well done beautiful

"A newly admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. A dream that once felt so far out of reach has finally been realised. - Mpho Duiker. Associate (Tax) at Webber Wentzel."

Mzansi says:

Liberty Kukhokonke said:

"Best of luck on your journey as an attorney Ms Duike."

Chayni Sizwe Shabalala said:

"Webbe I'm also coming after my Master's!"

Nare Moloi said:

"You go girl, you're an inspiration."

More women winning

Briefly News also reported that there are many fields in the world that women have stayed away from because they were so male-dominated. Finally, ladies are breaking the boundaries and showing up in the fields that no one expected them to and one such woman is @karabonkoana_za.

Taking to Twitter, the gorgeous Mzansi stunner invited other women to help her infiltrate the mining field, which is not the place one would usually find a woman hard at work. The post included some snaps of her in blue overalls.

"Lets disrupt what is known to be a male dominant industry. #WIM," she captioned the inspiring post.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za