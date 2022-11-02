Musician Big Zulu has used his timeline to show his fans a glimpse of his incredible time in Italy

Nkabi posted a photo of himself posing in a random street in the international country, and his fans flocked to the post

Many netizens mocked the rapper, saying that the photos look photoshopped, while others criticised his sense of fashion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Zulu is being trolled on social media after Mzansi peeps mocked his snaps from Italy. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Twitter

Big Zulu deserves all the travel and relaxation after reviving the South African hip-hop scene with his diss track 150 Bars directed at a few Mzansi celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest.

Nkabi is currently in Italy, where he is relaxing by visiting all of the tourist attractions.

He recently posted a photo on Twitter of himself posing in a random street in Italy, and fans flocked to his comments section. Big Zulu was informing his fans that he had arrived safely in Italy.

"Siyabonga sifike kahle iTaly "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Big Zulu shared the following snap on Twitter:

Big Zulu trolled by his fans

Big Zulu's fans jokingly posted a slew of posts making fun of the Imali Eningi rapper. Many people dragged his love for Carvela and authentic South African cuisine, saying he'll have to settle for what Italy has to offer until he returns.

@Collen_KM said:

"Knowing you, my friend ukhathele because you’ve been looking for inyama yenhloko all day eITaly."

@have_mercyA wrote:

"Inkabi yonke wearing a Jean. What's happening? Phelile mali ye'installment na?"

@Roger18971812 shared:

"How much carvela there?"

@sphelo_zoleka posted:

"This pic looks like photoshop."

@Lethabo_ZB replied:

"For sure, you're the only one wearing Carvela over there."

@Ko3naMoko3na commented:

"Where's your interpreter, dude? Uza lahleka."

@InkosiJeso also said:

"How about we open a taxi rank e'ITALY and run an international taxi association?"

@ThulacMbatha also shared:

"From Bergville to Italy"

@zoe98160229 also wrote:

"But what makes people think they don't eat cow head or cow stomach in Italy? You'd be surprised. Ya'll need to travel more."

@__X5B also posted:

"Why did you photoshop yourself on some random street?"

@UncleLuu777 added:

"You look lost. Relax, you got this."

Big Zulu, ProVerb & Robot Boii voted as the most down-to-earth celebs

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Twitter was buzzing after one of its most popular users posed the most contentious question about South African celebrities.

Michael Bucwa, also known as Mr Smeg, took to his social media page to ask his one million followers who they thought was the most down-to-earth Mzansi celebrity.

Big Zulu unexpectedly made the list and was among the most mentioned in the comments, despite recently releasing a diss track called 150 Bars that destroyed nearly every rapper in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News