Rapper Big Zulu was not satisfied with the hospitality he received at a television news station recently

The record label boss called out the said news channel during his live interview with a reporter, saying they were never offered food

The Inkabi Records boss asked the channel to offer them cappuccino and snacks next time they invite him to the show

Big Zulu has spoken out against a news channel he was invited on to speak about his new album Ngises' Congweni.

Big Zulu put a news channel on blast for not offering him and his crew something to eat. Image: @bigzulu

Source: Instagram

Rapper Big Zulu drags Newzroom 405

Just recently, the Inkabi Records boss, Big Zulu, was a guest on Newzroom Afrika, Dstv channel 405, to speak about his latest offering. Towards the end of the interview, Big Zulu spoke about where fans could purchase his album and support him.

He took the opportunity to slam Newzroom Afrika for not providing him and his team with proper hospitality.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Big Zulu mentioned that he and his team arrived early in the morning and sat for hours without being offered something to eat.

Big Zulu urges station to do better

The Umbayimbayi singer called out the channel for not offering him coffee to make up for the time he and his crew spent at the studios.

"You know we arrived here in the morning, but we were never offered tea. They never even asked if we wanted scones, but we woke up early to be here."

The rapper then asked the station to do better when they invited him to the show next time.

"Please, next time, do better and offer us cappuccino with muffins so we can appetite ourselves."

Mzansi discusses Big Zulu's outrage

Commenting on the post by @The_A_Wagon, netizens lauded Big Zulu for standing up for himself and his crew.

@khathu_TheOne:

"The respect from that lady is tops. She handled it well."

@Thee Siyanan:

"Hawu, they were supposed to do that as well. You can't invite guests and starve them."

@Bavu_Q:

"Not him waiting to be live, I love him."

@lilithra_ii:

"Bad hospitality! I agree. Why starve them."

Big Zulu speaks on recent album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu recently released his fourth studio album, Ngises' Congweni, a blend of different genres, including Afro-pop, Maskandi and hip-hop, proving his versatility as an artist.

The English meaning of the album represents an artist who has reached the peak of his artistry (the mountain) in his artistry.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News