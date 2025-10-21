Shaun Stylist broke his silence about Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's fake handbag drama in an interview on Podcast and Chill

In a video shared on social media on Monday, 20 October 2025, Shaun Stylist cleverly answered Sol Phenduka's questions

Several social media users applauded Shaun Stylist for his response, which was compared to Sbahle Mpisane's interview

SA weighed in on Shaun Stylist’s response to MaMkhize’s alleged fake designer bags. Image: kwa_mamkhize, shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

South Africans have reacted to Shaun Stylist’s response when he was asked about Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize’s alleged designer fake bags. This followed reports that 23 out of 200 of MaMkhize’s bags were authenticated when the South African Revenue Service (SARS) seized and auctioned more of her luxury items.

South Africans, including DJ Warras, theorised why MaMkhize was found with fake luxury bags, with some blaming her stylist. MaMkhizwe’s former stylist, Shaun Stylist, broke his silence, and his response had South Africans buzzing.

Shaun Stylist breaks silence on MaMkhize's alleged fake bags

During an episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Monday, 20 October 2025, Sol Phenduka called Shaun Stylist and asked him about MaMkhize’s alleged fake designer handbags.

Social media user @ThisIsColbert shared a clip of the phone conversation between Shaun Stylist and the Podcast and Chill crew on X. In the video, Shaun Stylist refused to answer how MaMkhize ended up with fake designer bags and instead focused on promoting his new EP.

He even defended MaMkhize and shared how her situation with SARS had affected other people and not just her family.

“My relationship with MaMkhize is that of a mother and son, it's not about clothes, it's way beyond clothes, it's emotional, it's personal. She has contributed a lot of people, and how she has been affected has affected a lot of families, households. I know more than 23 families who go to sleep or bed without food, and kids who no longer go to school. So, if we’re going to degrade the whole contribution and whatever,” Shaun Stylist said.

When the Podcast and Chill co-hosts pressed how MaMkhize ended up with fake designer handbags, Shaun Stylist said:

“I don’t know that, but if you ask me about what she has done or what she's doing that I can give a clear indication.”

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Shaun Stylist's response

In the comments section, several social media users applauded Shaun Stylist for being loyal to MaMkhize. Others bashed Sbahle Mpisane, who opened up about her relationship with MaMkhize.

Here are some of the comments:

@NobodyNcanywa gushed:

“I like what he did! You definitely should respect where your bread is buttered! This is capitalism; it doesn’t care about wokeness and clout chasing.”

@jacquinomzi said:

“We need more people like him on our side.”

@Mandz_2 claimed:

“Shaun the stylist spoke well compared to ungrateful Sbahle. FAMILY!”

@kingscelo_05 highlighted:

“Shaun is well trained to answer media questions 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Shaun Stylist broke his silence on MaMkhize’s fake handbag saga. Image: shaunstylist, kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize pleads with people to consider her feelings

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize opened up to the public about her legal woes.

In a July 2025 interview, the reality TV star pleaded with people to respect her and consider her feelings whenever they criticise her online. Mkhize further mentioned that she wished people could treat her like a human being instead of bashing her as if she were made of iron.

Source: Briefly News