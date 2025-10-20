Reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco celebrated her 34th birthday this week, but her age was scrutinised

Many people roped in her baby daddy, former President Jacob Zuma, questioning their age gap

The former Real Housewives of Durban presenter poured cold water on speculations that she and Zuma are back together

LaConco turned 34 years old but SA was more focused on her baby daddy's age. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images.

TV presenter and businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco recently turned 34, on Thursday, 16 Ocotober 2025. However, instead of celebrating the star, many people chose to focus more on her relationship with her former partner and baby daddy, Jacob Zuma.

For her 34th birthday, Zuma's second wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma attended LaConco's 34th birthday celebration and thanksgiving celebration.

SA shocked at LaConco and Zuma's age gap

LaConco was a heated topic of discussion on X following her viral birthday content. A user @Mlu___N2, reacted to the former couple's age gap, saying:

"So LaConco is celebrating her 34th birthday and Mr. Jacob Zuma who is the father of her kid is 83 years old. Age gap is 49 years???!!! Love is really blind."

The former Real Housewives of Durban star and Zuma share a son, Sakha. In 2024, peeps speculated that she and the uMkhonto we Sizwe leader had rekindled their romance after she was photpgraphed visitin his home in eNkandla.

However, Mnge denied this, saying her love for uBaba died a long time ago and that her main focus is on their son getting to know his other side of the family.

“Hear this from me: I have no romantic interest in my son's father; it died years ago. As a mother, I am here for what is right for Sakha, which is quality time with his family,” LaConco declared.

Below are some of the reactions from users under the post.

@NMarawule said:

"Nah, this woman is brave, shame."

@SihleManq exclaimed:

"Zuma was and still is a ladies man. Without fear, without doubt. The last man standing!"

@AmberNgwenya questioned:

"So when Laconco join RHOD in Season 1 she was in her twenties?"

@TheWitchetal stated:

"50 years age gap is crazy."

@thomaschauke asked:

"Who said you need love to have a baby with someone?"

@chosenwani shared:

"LOL, the mgowo of this relationship turned her into a motivational speaker!"

@Nombuso195 exclaimed:

"Mina guys I don’t blame her Mr Jacob was insizwa back in the day! Before he turned old."

@Billy_PMS stated:

"Take love out of it, it's more like business transaction."

LaConco on loving Zuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco revealed to her followers that she loves former President Jacob Zuma more than any other man she has ever loved, despite breaking up.

LaConco had tried dating other men, but they were nothing like Zuma.

A part of her message reads: "Nobody will ever love me like he did, and the same to me, but it doesn't mean that life must stop. Me giving "no one's a chance it's because I've never been a person with pride and I will not."

