Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has a new song coming soon, and he bared it all

In the unreleased song, Cassper Nyovest features veteran rapper Zola 7 and Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter

Cassper Nyovest discussed his son, Khotso's, cancer-free diagnosis and also touched on the downside of being famous

Cassper Nyovest has shared a snippet of his new song about Khotso being cancer-free. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest gives fans taste of new song

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, will be releasing a new single featuring veteran rapper Zola 7 and Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter.

In the song, Cassper Nyovest spills the beans on his personal life, touching on matters involving his son Khotso, his fans saying he is arrogant because he refused them a picture, fighting with his sisters and the downside of fame as a whole.

In the yet-to-be-released song, Cassper Nyovest also spoke about his son, Khotso, being declared cancer-free.

"The pain I had to hide, just imagine. Looking at the world trying to cancel me, while I try to celebrate my beautiful son being cancer-free," he said.

@MDNnewss shared a snippet of the song on X:

Thobeka Majozi reveals son is cancer-free

In an inspirational TikTok video, Thobeka Majozi revealed on Instagram that her son, Khotso, was cancer-free.

"This week I’ve been led to my knees to remember, repent and return. Amongst the many good things He’s done, I remember the day my son was declared cancer-free."

"Every little particle of me wants to scream on top of a hill to testify to the goodness of God. I have a testimony. I am the testimony. You’re so faithful, Father."

Cassper Nyovest will release a song where he talks about his son being cancer-free. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Thobeka had revealed her son's cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video, and also revealed that Cassper, her baby daddy cheated on her while she and Khotso were in and out of the hospital.

How Mzansi feels about Cassper Nyovest's new song

This is how social media users reacted to Cassper Nyovest's song.

@Jikingqina said:

"He didn't care about his son while he was sick in the hospital; he was busy cheating on his mother."

@BlvckScvleOle shared:

"Even when homie tries to be deep, it looks fake."

@kingscelo_05 asked:

"Who tried to cancel Cassper?"

@LindeniLebea questioned:

"Is he also an 'attention seeker?' Or is that phrase reserved for the mother who spent every waking day sleeping on a hospital chair next to her son's bed?"

@TshifhiwaMadega stated:

"People seem to know a lot about other people's business and how they should feel."

@TheRealQueen_B_ exclaimed:

"Oh, he wants all praises to himself for the mother's hard work while he was absent, ei ya banna!"

Cassper Nyovest opens up about proud dad moment

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest opened up about his experience playing video games with his son, Khotso.

The rapper failed to contain his excitement as he spoke about how proud he was of his little man's skill and competitiveness:

"Just like his father," he proudly stated.

