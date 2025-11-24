Reality TV star Tirelo Kale shared a post asking the ladies about the time they knew it was time to end their relationships

The cryptic TikTok post garnered candid responses from women who spoke about their failed relationships

However, there were a handful of negative reactions from trolls who dragged her relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku

Reality TV star Tirelo Kale ignited a storm with her TikTok post, which many people assumed alluded to her relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

The Izingane Zesthembu star is the mother of polygamist Mpumelelo Mseleku's child. She was previously accused of being jealous of his fiancée, Amahle Gasela, in one of the episodes of the hit Mzansi Magic reality show.

Taking to her TikTok page on Saturday, 22 November, Kale asked the ladies, "How did you know it was time to leave him?"

Many people came for the star, but she was fully armoured with heated clapbacks.

Tirelo claps back at trolls

After some trolls came at her, Tirelo made it known that she only posted this to make a few people mad. "When did I say this is about me hle? You guys bore me so much." The star's private life has been laid bare, with people adding their opinions about some of her decisions.

Below are some of the responses and Tirelo's clapbacks:

A said:

"When he made me cry on national TV."

Tirelo replied:

"Yoh, that's so sad. Love and light mama.See that you're so focused on someone you can't even say anything about yourself."

Thato sarcastically said:

"He made me sing Xola Moya wam on national TV."

Tirelo reacted:

"Yoh, that must have been sad. Atleast you left one sharp."

Jenny Jones joked:

"When he brought another woman in the relationship and married her first."

Tirelo laughed and said:

"Shame man, how did you move past that? So traumatic!"

Lindokuhle Thulisile mocked Tirelo and said:

"When he left his baby mama of two, and I thought I'm strong and stayed, now I'm asking myself questions and crying on national TV."

Tirelo clapped back and said:

"Yoh, that was bad mos. Why on national TV? Did you at least get paid for that? Sorry mama."

A few ladies shared some of their own past traumas. Sethu shared her life story, saying:

"When you constantly feel hurt when you’re around him or when he makes you feel like you’re not enough for him. I had to let him go, even though I wanted to stay, because we have a 10-month-old baby boy. It's been two weeks after the breakup."

Check out the TikTok photo below:

Mpumelelo shows off wives

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku sparked a buzz online after posting a photo of Tirelo Kale and Amahle Gasela.

The sister wives seemed to be in good spirits at their girls' outing, something completely different from what fans witness on the show. However, Mpumelelo, who is the son of polygamist Musa Msekeku, was criticised for his decision to post a photo of both his wives, and fans held nothing back.

