South Africans trolled YouTuber Ghost Hlubi after his latest Porsche car was returned to the dealership

A video of a man showcasing the same Porsche car with the same registration number at the dealership went viral

Many netizens shared that they have lost respect for Hlubi and that nobody will ever take him seriously from now on

YouTuber Ghost Hlubi found himself at the centre of controversy again as the Porsche car he allegedly bought for Seemah is back at the dealership.

Ghost Hlubi's Porsche is up for sale at the dealership

Prankster Ghost Hlubi has made headlines again after he flaunted his new luxury Porsche car. The star has been trolled recently on social media after a video of his Porsche car up for sale at the dealership surfaced on social media.

This was after Sithelo Shozi also trended as her custom-made Porsche was seen on Auto Trader's website. The Freshman Magazine shared the clip of an unknown man revealing that the car at the dealership is indeed the one Hlubi said he bought for Seemah on their Instagram page.

They wrote:

"What’s real these days?"

Watch the video below:

SA trolls Ghost Hlubi

Many netizens trolled Ghost Hlubi on social media for lying about buying the car for Seemah, only for it to be seen back at the dealership. See some of the reactions below:

the.real.fxckernizer said:

"Atleast I don't feel bad now for buying my girlfriend a Corolla."

teddy.goodfella shared:

"At least my life is based on a true story."

mgucci_fab commented:

"Clout is a serious issue. I was happy for them, hai Mara."

emswissforever mentioned:

"Nothing is real with that guy, even the relationship it's fake."

kloutted wrote:

"But honestly starting to lose respect for the guy , no one is gonna take him seriously in a few."

fw.yashe responded:

"Starting to feel like his relationship is also just a on going prank."

queen_smith_za replied:

"His starting to get used to being FAKE I don’t remember the last time he kept it REAL he a fraud & it’s getting tiring!"

Cyan buys a new Range Rover

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that DJ Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, shared multiple pics of herself at a dealership posing in front of her new wheels and captioned it:

"Psalms 23:5. Even if I go through the deepest darkness, I will not be afraid.You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies and fill my cup to the brim. I know that Your goodness and love will be with me all my life. Thank you soo much @bonjo_94 for making this possible."

