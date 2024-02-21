Influencer Sithelo Shozi's most recent customised Porsche car was reported to be on sale

A Twitter user shared online pictures of the alleged car and that it was being sold for R1,1 million through AutoTrader

Many netizens weighed in on the claims that Sithelo's car is on the market

Sithelo Shozi’s Porsche is allegedly for sale through AutoTrader. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi recently made headlines after a Twitter user made some shocking claims about one of the star's cars.

Sithelo's pink Porsche car allegedly on sale

Andile Mpisane's baby mama and fashionista Sithelo Shozi found herself trending on social media after she showed off her sleek pink customised Porsche on social media in December last year.

Recently a Twitter (X) user shared some shocking allegations about the same most recent Porsche that was allegedly on the market for R1,1 million. The netizen shared a video of the star's car and screenshots of a car on AutoTrader that looks exactly like Sithelo's pink ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

She wrote:

"Sithelo Shozi’s most recent Porsche is on sale on AutoTrader for R1,1 Million."

See the post below:

SA weighs in on the claims

Shortly after the claims were shared on social media, many netizens weighed in on the allegations:

@WeleleWololo wrote:

"She’s done renting it so it’s back on the market."

@RayMaboya disagreed with the claims:

"Can't be the same car... her car was an Auto Transmission and the car on AutoTrader is a Manual Transmission."

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"Lol, but again who believed that Sithelo bought a Porsche, we just don’t tweet it because y’all will say we hating."

@MissNtabeni questioned:

"What forces these girls to live fake life?"

@xxi_timi commented:

"As expected."

@lihlelelogmail1 asked:

"Does she still have the other Porsche Cayenne?"

@tseepati mentioned:

"It was never hers to start with naye ke kefilwe lite, social media validation."

Sithelo Shozi, Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize celebrate Coco’s birthday

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane and his baby mama Sithelo Shozi may not have the best relationship, but they don't play when it comes to parenting their two babies.

The Mpisanes never miss a chance to celebrate special days in their household. The stars recently flooded social media with heartwarming posts to mark baby Coco's trip around the sun.

Source: Briefly News