Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's daughter Coco is celebrating her birthday and the celebs have posted sweet birthday tributes

The Masked Singer star and her baby daddy posted cute snaps of their little princess and heartwarming captions

Media personality Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize also headed to her Instagram timeline to celebrate her granddaughter's special day

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Andile Mpisane and his baby mama Sithelo Shozi may not have the best relationship, but they don't play when it comes to parenting their two babies.

Sithelo Shozi, Andile Mpisane and Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize posted sweet birthday messages for Coco. Image: @andilempisane10 and @sithelo

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane, Sithelo Shozi and MaMkhize celebrate Coco's birthday

The Mpisanes never miss a chance to celebrate special days in their household. The stars recently flooded social media with heartwarming posts to mark baby Coco's trip around the sun.

Doting dad Andile Mpisane headed to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter with controversial media personality Sithelo Shozi. He said the day his baby was born was the greatest moment of his life. The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"The day you were born was the greatest moment of my life. I am so grateful that I have a daughter as honest, beautiful and intelligent as you. Happy birthday Coco, daddy loves you ❤️"

Sithelo also shared the stunning images on her page alongside a sweet caption in IsiZulu for her baby girl. She wrote:

"Umusa nobuhle buka nkulunkuku ngibubone ngawe. ngikuthanda angikudeli. Unwele olude MaMpisane."

Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize also celebrated her granddaughter's trip around the sun with a heartwarming message. She said:

"Happy 2nd Birthday to a remarkable little girl who brightens our lives every day! ✨ Baby Coco."

Mzansi reacts to Coco's birthday tributes

The posts sparked a heated debate among social media users. Many peeps had questions after Andile Mpisane's post.

@relebongilem74 said:

"The day she was born you’ll wanted a DNA to see if shes your child so clearly you enjoyed zero moment don’t lie please."

@philly_jayco added:

"I assume they made peace , Sithelo also have a nice caption and even called her Mampisane! Why are you all still on their past! Dont you all have life nha?"

@mphos_botique wrote:

"But u said she’s not urs."

Tamia Mpisane sparks pregnancy rumours with her latest post, Mzansi reacts: “This time it’s a boy”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tamia Mpisane is the talk of the town after she posted the latest pictures on her Instagram page. The star's followers said she looked pregnant in the pictures.

Tamia Mpisane's followers have concluded that the mother of one is pregnant with her second baby for Andile Mpisane after she shared her pictures on her page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News