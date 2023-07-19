Comedian Lasziwe Dambuza celebrated turning 25 years old in a very creative and fun way

The YouTuber had a meme-themed birthday party where guests dressed up as their favourite memes from the internet

After deliberating who their faves were, many seem to have loved his brother, Lungile Mcunu's look the most

Lasizwe Dambuza asked his followers to pick which partygoer nailed his themed-birthday celebration.

Lasizwe's brother, Lungile, stole the show at his 'dress like your favourite meme' birthday party. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe's 25th birthday celebration left him nostalgic, Mzansi left with FOMO

The YouTuber celebrated his 25th birthday with a meme-themed party attended by his close friends and family.

He told his guests to dress as their favourite memes. They all executed their best internet memes effortlessly.

"Welcome to my birthday party. The theme is Dress up as a meme! It’s giving nostalgia! What a party with my small circle of friends and family."

Lungile crowned the best dressed, fans show love to Lasizwe's party labels it fun

After watching his creative video clip, many of his followers agree that his brother Lungile executed his favourite meme perfectly.

He dressed up as the younger Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson where he wore a brown polo neck.

Lungile even crowned himself:

@Definitely uBhuti Umdala is the best dressed! I nailed it!"

Mzansi picked their faves:

@_princess_mafia said:

"The guy with bible & bell nailed it, ate and left no crumbs."

@ms_goddesslee said:

"This looks so much fun. Sometimes we adults really need to visit our childhood life with family and friends in such a way games fun laughter, it really does good for the soul. Happy Birthday sweetie."

@fit_masi said:

"Makoti wins guys. It’s her playing with iFaskoti zakhe."

@pridekwalane said:

"Y’all look like you at set."

@oyamabotha said:

"Lungile killed it."

@selumsweli said:

"Umakoti nailed it."

@selumsweli said:

"This definitely needs a round 2!"

@tina.shaddy said:

"Best video I have ever watched. Happy birthday baby boy, you outdid yourself here."

Lasizwe speaks on his new show Picture Perfect 2, says he has developed much respect for photographers

Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe will be part of the new show, Picture Perfect 2, which Maps Maponyane will host.

It features other celebs such as Gugu Khathi, Luyanda Mzazi, Zahirah Marty, singer Ivan Roux, Anele Zondo and many others.

On the show, Lasizwe said: "One of the biggest challenges I faced was being behind the camera. There was so much responsibility that needs to be put into place to ensure you capture the correct moment. With that being said, I had a new appreciation of how important photographers are, and how patient you need to be with photographers."

Source: Briefly News