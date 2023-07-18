The second season of the much-awaited reality television show The Perfect Picture is almost here and the contestants are spilling the beans on their experiences

Unlike other reality TV shows, The Perfect Picture brings nine celebrities who will be taking part in the exciting and challenging show

Briefly News spoke to some of the contestants including Lasizwe Dambuza, Christall Kay, Anele Zondo and Gugu Khathi about their experiences on the show and what Mzansi can expect from them

Fans are counting down to the premiere of the top South African reality TV show The Perfect Picture Season 2 set to hit the TV screens on 23 July 2023.

Lasizwe, Christall Kay, Anele Zondo and Gugu Khathi shared details about their time on the reality TV show 'The Perfect Picture'. Image: Provided

Here's why Mzansi is excited about The Perfect Picture Season 2

The Perfect Picture is a 10-part reality TV series that will see top Mzansi celebs with little to no knowledge of photography and handling professional cameras going head-to-head to complete different challenges.

Hosted by seasoned presenter and Tell Me Sweet Something star Maps Maponyane, the show will feature stars like sassy media creator Lasizwe, entertainer Gugu Khathi, media personality Luyanda Mzazi, travel show host Zahirah Marty, singer Ivan Roux, media personality and presenter Anele Zondo, actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee, TV personality Tshego Koke, and former RHOJ star Christall Kay.

Briefly News exclusively spoke to some of The Perfect Picture Season 2 stars and they shared the details about their experiences and how they managed to transition from being in front of the camera to being behind the lens.

Lasizwe gets candid about his experience on The Perfect Picture Season 2

Lasizwe Dambuza is no stranger to the limelight. The star has been gracing our screens since the days of Nomatriquency to when he hosted his popular YouTube shows.

The star revealed to Briefly News that being on The Perfect Picture Season 2 was different for him because of the big difference between storytelling through pictures and videos. He said:

"Yes, there is a big difference between capturing images and being a content creator. Images which I learned on the show are about capturing that moment that tells a story through that moment. Capturing video its that at some point you have to see the story happening and build on it. While a picture is one moment that needs to tell a story throughout the whole moment."

He also added that another challenge he faced was that unlike presenting, being behind the camera comes with so many challenges. Lasizwe said the show helped him develop respect for photographers.

"One of the biggest challenges I faced was being behind the camera there was so much responsibility that needs to be put into place to ensure you capture the correct moment. With that being said, I had a new appreciation of how important photographers are, and how patient you need to be with photographers. If you don’t understand the idea, then you need to allow place for explaining that idea – because putting an idea on to picture is so difficult."

Former RHOD star Christall Kay says The Perfect Picture Season 2 helped her understand the camera more

Christall Kay admitted that she never understood how the camera works before starting on The Perfect Picture Season 2. The reality tv star said she only knew how to take pictures using her cellphone.

She told Briefly News that she now understands the technical part of photography like ISO, Arpeture and lighting.

"I found the theory of the camera quite easy to understand but the practical application was a challenge like where to find the right focus and all the different settings was rather overwhelming.

"I understand more about the influence of light on a photograph, and the angles that change the image drastically. I never knew what aperture, ISO and shutter speed were and now I know more about how these interplay in creating that “Perfect Picture”!"

Gugu Khathi shares the lessons she learnt from being on The Perfect Picture

Gugu Khathi said she now has a different appreciation of her surroundings, thanks to being a part of The Perfect Picture. She said apart from learning how to capture the perfect image, she also started noticing the beauty around her.

"I've learned in order to capture a perfect image I need a steady hand and in order to achieve that I simply need to hold my breath. I even do it with my phone now as well and my images have never looked so clear.

"I've definitely started noticing all the beauty in the world a new appreciation for the sky, garden, people’s eyes - I see so much that I went through life not even seeing."

Anele Zondo says being part of The Perfect Picture helped her know her strengths

Anele Zondo definitely had a blast on The Perfect Picture. The star said the sow helped her know things about herself that she never knew before. She said she realised that she was a people person when she noticed how good she was with models.

"Surprisingly enough, I found that my strengths were also just in working with people. Um, when I had models, that's when I thrived the most. So I think I could do really well at being a photographer myself that works with people and also the type of photography that I prefer. You know, I think I'm more of a model. Um. Portrait type of photographer."

