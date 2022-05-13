One of South Africa's biggest YouTubers, Lasizwe Dambuza, has announced that he will no longer play Nomatriquency

This comes as a shock to fans because Nomatriquency is Lasizwe's most popular character as she starred in his YouTube series

Fans are in distress, but the star has assured them that he has more in store and that it will all be worth it

Lasizwe gained viral popularity with the character he plays, Nomatriquency.

Nomatriquency is the main character in Lasizwe's popular YouTube series, Living with Afrikaans, which gained half a million views with its first episode.

Lasizwe Dambuza says Nomatriquency will no longer be in his YouTube series, 'Living With Afrikaans'.

Lasizwe will not play Nomatriquency any more

The Daily Sun reports that Lasiwe said he will no longer play the beloved character. He said that she will be killed off.

Lasizwe has retired his most popular character on his YouTube channel, Nomatriquency.

Nomatriquency has been a recurring character on Lasizwe's YouTube since he started three years ago. ZAcelebs reports that Lasizwe's first cheque from YouTube was a whooping R80 000 and that he has achieved a million in revenue from the vlogging platform.

Fans have awaited the next episode of Living with Afrikaans and with Lasizwe's announcement, fans will be disappointed.

Lasizwe hints that Nomatriquency will be back

Fans of the character will be happy to know that Nomatriquency may be back soon. The gender-bending comedian told DailySun that Nomatriquency might return in a bigger way. Lasizwe says:

"There is a mini-docu series that's coming about her. I can't say alot, but we are killing her this year"

The content creator details that he is looking to focus more on his other show, Lasizwe and Lungile. He also hinted at more TV work after his appearance on eTV's Durban Gen but said that his latest project is still a secret.

Lasizwe's fans are always laughing thanks to Nomatriquency

Supporters will be shocked at the news, especially because the last fans saw of Nomatriquency was in December 2021 on Living with Afrikaans.

Reacting to Episode 7, Season 3 on Youtube, fans of the shows were in stitches.

@Thabang Rodo commented on a joke in the episode saying:

"Lasizwe you never disappoint, 'You do this infront of my back', You really killed me there'!"

@Byron Wu tang commented:

"This is so entertaining, LaSizwe never fails to give us timeless content we appreciate it and we look forward to what you have for us in 2022, it's so clear that he puts his mind and effort into this I'm really here for such content! #LaSizwe2022"

@Maduvha Mphaphuli also wrote:

"Living with Afrikaans is back and my day has just been made! Laughing hysterically. Congrats on a brilliant series."

@Shehaam Sharfoodien, long time fan commented:

"I have been watching you forever. And you never ever fail to make one laugh."

