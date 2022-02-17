“Pretty Girls Worldwide”: Mihlali Ndamase & Lasizwe Serve SA Friendship Goals

Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe served the entire Mzansi friendship goals on both their timelines when they shared snaps of the two of them looking fly

The content creators had their nails done, face beat on steroids and their hair on fleek in the snaps they posted on both their Instagram accounts

The YouTubers' fans took to both their comment sections to show them love for always serving fire content and for looking gorgeous in the snaps

Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe have served Mzansi friendship goals with their latest content. The two YouTubers took to social media to share snaps of the two of them looking fly.

Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe are friendship goals. Image: @mihlalii_n, @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The influencers were dripping in sauce and had their hair and make up on fleek in the stunning pics they posted. Their fans went cray-cray when the two stars shared the pics on their timelines.

Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe took to Instagram to share the snaps. The reality TV star captioned his post:

"Do we have a problem?

Peeps took to both their comment sections to praise their faves for serving them content they paid to see.

zee_mayo said:

"Is it legal to be this BEAUTIFUL?"

lee_dumzela wrote:

"Pretty girls worldwide."

zandile_gambushe commented:

"The cutest friendship."

vongai_vee said:

"Love you guys, shem."

jjforreal_ wrote:

"Always a vibe with you guys."

fifirendinator added:

"@lasizwe I love your hair, you both look good."

Mihlali Ndamase roasted after shading Mzansi men

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase has been slammed for her harsh comments about men. The stunner took to social media recently to bash men.

The social media influencer's post rubbed many people up the wrong way. Even some women joined the man who trolled the star following her post.

Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter to share her two cents on men. According to ZAlebs, the popular YouTuber wrote:

"Gentle reminder, men are not good people."

Peeps took to her comment section to roast her. Some even reminded her that her father is also a man. Some ladies also defended all the men in their lives.

