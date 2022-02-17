Mihlali Ndamase faced major backlash after her harsh comments about men as many asked her not to compare them to all the men who have done her wrong

Even some women took to the social media influencer's timeline to defend all the men in their lives, including their fathers and loving husbands

Some peeps shaded the stunner for allegedly attracting only bad men in her life when she claimed all men are not good people on her timeline

Mihlali Ndamase has been slammed for her harsh comments about men. The stunner took to social media recently to bash the mle gender.

The social media influencer's post rubbed many people up the wrong way. Even some women joined the man who trolled the star following her post.

Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter to share her two cents on men. According to ZAlebs, the popular YouTuber wrote:

"Gentle reminder, men are not good people."

Peeps took to her comment section to roast her. Some even reminded her that her father is also a man. Some ladies also defended all the men in their lives.

@RethabileStacyM said:

"My man, father and brother in law are GREAT people! Stop forcing your experiences and beliefs onto others. Umuhle mahhala."

@leraatooJoy commented:

"Maybe you need to do inner work so you stop attracting the same kinda men, but stop generalising because of your experiences."

@TumiDaKing asked:

"Another break up?"

@lwazi_kay1 said:

"That includes your father, uncles, grandfathers and your male ancestors as well."

@makhensi_lucia wrote:

"Arggg Mihlali, just be specific about your man or the men in your circle, not all men. Thina abobaba bethu namadoda ethu asiphethe kahle sisi. Don't discourage us or close gates for other men who want to treat their women and kids like queens and princesses."

@Gift17367341 added:

"My sister, speak for your man, not all of us. What he did to you, he did to you, don't involve us."

