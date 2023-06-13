Christall Kay's fans can finally get to see their fav on their screens again as she is set to star in the upcoming celebrity reality TV show The Picture Perfect

The popular reality TV star said she was excited when she received the call to be part of the production which is set to premiere next month

Christall also said she was a little disappointed when she realised that she will be starring alongside someone she has a public fallout with

Former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay is set to make a major comeback to our television screens.

Former ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay shared more details about her upcoming show ‘The Picture Perfect’. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The reality television star and musician who had taken a long break from TV is set to return with a new show.

Former RHOJ star Christall Kay shares more details about her upcoming show The Picture Perfect

Christall Kay said she was not expecting the call to join the upcoming reality show The Picture Perfect. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the multi-talented star said she was not even prepared to start shooting which was only three days away.

She also added that she initially thought it was a makeover show until she realised it was a photography show. She said:

"At first, I thought it was a makeover show and then I realised it was photography and we had to hone our skills. I'm thinking let me give this a shot and let's see how it goes."

Christall Kay talks about shooting alongside someone she previously had beef with

The former RHOJ star also touched on working alongside a person she once had public beef with. Christall Kay said if she knew about it before accepting the call, she was going to turn down the offer.

"I would not have done the show if I knew that person was there. But I didn't know. It was not the greatest environment for me. It was quite something to continue but I'm proud of myself that I did and I got through."

