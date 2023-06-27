Khloe Kardashian has evolved over the years. Fans have been struggling to keep up with the reality television star's constant body transformations. Kardashian has been accused of going under the knife to get the banging body and perfect face she has now, but the mother of two swears she only had a nose job and a few injections.

Khloe Kardashian grew up before everyone's eyes. From October 2007, when her family's hit reality television show premiered on E! to becoming a mother of two and a successful businesswoman.

Take a look at how Khloe Kardashian's body has changed. Image: Getty Images and @khloekardashian

Source: UGC

The star has been accused of misleading her fans with her looks, but she maintains that the drastic changes to her body and face are due to healthy eating and working out.

Briefly News looks at the Good American founder's transformation and what she says about the changes.

1. Khloe Kardashian: From being regarded as the "fat sister" to having a banging body

People who watched the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians may never recognise Khloe Kardashian today. The reality television star went from being the biggest sister to being the sauciest sister.

According to US Magazine, the star has been open about her weight loss journey over the years. She even had a fitness show, Revenge Body, with Khloe following her nasty divorce from Lamar Odom. Koko said she never felt fat at the time, but looking back now, she can see how unhealthy she was. She said:

"I have never felt ‘fat’ I just didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I look back at pictures.

In that moment I felt so beautiful and I remember walking down red carpets with my makeup done in a little sparkly dress, and I thought I was so cute. I had all this confidence."

2. Khloe Kardashian sparks surgery rumours with pictures of her "new face"

Khloe's photos from the last 10 years look like 10 different people. The Good American founder has allegedly altered her face so much soma fans can barely recognise her.

Glamour reported that Kardashian once admitted to a troll that she missed her old face after sharing a workout video on her Instagram page.

Speaking about the allegations that she has had several face transplants, the 39-year-old said people assume that she has had work done on her face but it has only been one nose job.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,’ but I've had one nose job,” she said.

“And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me.”

3. Khloe Kardashian allegedly removed her bum implants

The Kardashians are no strangers to allegations of having BBL surgeries. Khloe Kardashian's backside has evolved over the years. From being normal to being extremely curvey, and now it looks way much smaller than before.

Although the mother of two maintains that her curves are all-natural, her body has dramatically changed over the past few years. Tyla reports that Khloe's curves looked natural around 2009, however, she changed drastically around 2015. She was even considered the most curvy Kardashian at the time.

The star's fans began speculating that she was sizing down her implants when her recent pictures hit the internet. She quickly poured cold water on the reports after peeps noticed implants on her bums. The eagle-eyed fan commented:

"Oh my God, you can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."

Khole responded to the troll claiming it was the design of the leggings that made it seem like she had implants.

"Lol, silly goose. It's the seam design of the leggings. That's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."

4. Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her fuller lips

Khloe Kardashian seems to have a new facial feature each time she posts on social media. The star, who has been heavily criticised for misleading her followers, came under fire when she debuted fuller lips.

The Kardashians star also raised her followers' concerns when she debuted the new look on various social media platforms. Peeps said she should slow down because she is starting to look different.

5. Did Khloe Kardashian have another rhinoplasty?

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram followers said they had to take a second glance at their fav's posts after another drastic change to her face. The stunner, who has previously admitted that she only had a nose job, had peeps speculating she had another one.

According to Shefinds.com, Khloe posted a workout video that convinced her followers that she had work done on her nose again.

Inno Morolong says she didn't get her cosmetic surgeries for men: "A man can leave you at any time"

Still on celebrities enhancing their bodies, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong has shared more details about her cosmetic procedures. The reality TV star, who is always in the media for the wrong reasons, opened up about the surgeries.

The Diamonds & Dolls star does not hide the fact that she has gone under the knife to get her banging body.

Speaking during a tell-all interview on Just Skin Deep? Inno Morolong said she decided to have surgery because she wanted her pre-baby body back. Morolong said she had three surgeries which are a 360 BBL, liposuction and a tummy tuck.

