A young woman on TikTok shared a video of her unfortunate experience with a makeup artist who told her to trust the process

The green smokey eyes she had imagined were not as intense as she had hoped and her eyebrows were far from being on fleek

Netizens flocked to the video, leaving comments and sharing their opinions on the makeup mishap; some users sympathised with the woman's disappointment

In a TikTok video, Rethabile Mafora shared the look she wanted and what she got. Source: @nailedbythabi

In a recent incident on social media, a woman sought a full-face makeup transformation, with dreams of green smokey eyes and impeccably groomed eyebrows.

Unfortunately, her expectations were not met despite being told to trust the process. As the internet had its say, users found amusement in the situation, while the woman's disappointment was evident.

When makeup expectations fall short

In the Tiktok video, Rethabile Mafora eagerly settles into the chair, ready to embark on her beauty journey. As the makeup artist begins working on her, she was reassured with the phrase, "Trust the process." With those words echoing in her mind, she relaxed, believing that her desired look was in the hands of a skilled professional.

As the transformation progressed, the woman's anticipation grew. However, as the final reveal approached, her heart sank. The green smokey eyes she had imagined were not as intense as she had hoped, and her eyebrows were far from good-looking as the original.

Check out the video posted by @nailedbythabi below:

Mzansi has mixed reactions to the woman's disappointment

Netizens were quick to comment and react and find humour in the situation. Some even defended the makeup artist, suggesting that the look was not as disastrous as she claimed.

uSthe_ said:

"If you look at it while squinting, it’s almost the same."

Mbali Mluma commented:

"Just put on gloss and a wig, and voila."

N said:

"The look you gave in that last picture says it all."

Lindiwe joked:

"The way she was controlling your head, babe, you should have stood up and ran."

Letlotlo K added:

"The problem starts when you’re told to trust the process."

A.E said:

"At least she got the eye-shadow shade."

While this makeup mishap may have left the woman feeling disheartened, valuable lessons can be learned from this experience. We spoke to Touched by Claire's owner and makeup artist, Nokulunga Gwala, who shares tips on what to do when seeing a makeup artist.

"When you're going to see a makeup artist, make sure you tell them what you want. I always tell my clients that communication is vital. It is essential to speak up to avoid misunderstandings and make sure the desired outcome is done.

"It is also important as a client to speak out when dissatisfied with the final result. If you provide feedback to me as your makeup artist respectful, we can work on potentially rectifying any issues."

Gwala also says that as a makeup artist, managing client expectations is important. Still, also as a client, you should give your makeup artist some creativity and their interpretation.

"I suggest you allow your make-up artist some room to use their creativity. Makeup is a form of art."

Makeup artist empowers women through her work.

In other news, Briefly News reported about Camilla Noluthando Mhlambi, a young budding entrepreneur who shared her journey of becoming a makeup artist and the challenges of being involved in this industry.

Mhlambi started creating videos for marketing purposes. However, they took on a different role as they began to be a platform to guide aspiring makeup artists. She uses her platform to empower women and share stories of her failures and the lessons she learned from the experience.

