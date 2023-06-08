Pabi Cooper's fans are convinced the amapiano star went under the knife after she showed off her perfect hourglass figure

Peeps commented that the 22-year-old joined the long list of other celebrities who have been rumoured to have had cosmetic surgeries

However, some fans defended the star saying she has always had natural curves while others noted that she is gaining weight

Pabi Cooper is undoubtedly one of the fast-rising female celebrities in South Africa. The star has been releasing back-to-back hits since arriving on the music scene.

Pabi Cooper's followers suggest she had a BBL after the star flaunted her curves.

Source: UGC

Pabi Cooper's fans speculate she had a BBL after her saucy pictures went viral

Social media users have been monitoring Pabi Cooper's pages since rumours that she is dating Focalistic. TimesLIVE reported that the singer poured cold water on the rumours and said they were just friends.

The Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker recently made headlines when she shared a cooking video on her TikTok page and told her fans that she was cooking for her boyfriend.

Heading to her Twitter page on 7 June, the star shared pictures that set the internet on fire. Pabi Cooper's pictures had some of her followers suggesting that she went under the knife.

Pabi Cooper's followers divided over star's recent pics which sparked BBL rumours

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about Pabi's banging body. Some said she joined the BBL trend like other celebrities while some defended her saying she has always had curves.

@sbuumaseko said:

"Oomff is probably getting cooked in a gc somewhere "

@vendabutterr added:

"I don't think it's bbl she's just gaining."

@BeingStank wrote:

"Are you also BBL?"

