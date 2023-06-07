Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo is taking one step at a time as she navigates life as a single mother of two boys

The reality television star who parted ways with her second baby daddy Themba Broly while she was pregnant is finally talking about motherhood

The star even hinted that she is considering getting cosmetic surgery after welcoming her second son

Mphowabadimo is finally opening up about her difficult pregnancy journey and how she plans on handling her new normal as a single mother of two.

'BBMzansi' star Mphowabadimo has shared more details about her pregnancy journey. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

The star who announced the birth of her second son with fellow reality TV star and tattoo artist Themba Broly said her pregnancy was not a walk in the park.

Mphowabadimo opens up about life as a single mother of two

Mphowabadimo is walking the Underground Gang through her pregnancy journey. According to TimesLIVE, the Big Brother Mzansi star got candid about her motherhood journey during a recent episode on her show.

The reality star said her pregnancy journey was not a walk in the park. She admitted that she thought she would give birth to a premature baby because of the stress she experienced.

Mpho added that deciding to go back home and focus on her pregnancy was one of the best decisions she made. The mother of two who received public sympathy when she announced that Themba Broly cheated on her with his first baby mama added that she is enjoying every moment of her life.

She said she wants to channel all her energy into raising her sons. Mphowabadimo vowed to ensure that her sons grow up in a loving home like other children with both parents. She said:

"I don't want to raise my children as a broken parent. I want to raise them as a happy, healthy, free and strong woman that I am. I am not a single mother. I am a boy mom to two amazing boys."

Mphowabadimo says she wants to have cosmetic surgery

The media personality is not only focusing on her boys but on herself too. She admitted that she wants to go under the knife to get a perfect figure after welcoming her second baby. She added:

"I don't see myself having the time to work out. I don't want to lie, I'm not a fitness bunny. So my quickest thinking was that I deserve a mommy makeover. So that is my push gift. I feel I deserve a BBL. I didn't gain much. I didn't lose much weight, but why [can't I] look like a dream?"

Themba Broly under fire for allegedly being absent when Mphowabadimo gave birth, star was in Mozambique

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba Broly is topping Twitter trends for all the wrong reasons.

The tweep @paballo_maseko revealed the Themba: My Inked World star allegedly failed to be present when his ex-lover Mphowabadimo gave birth. Paballo claimed Themba was gallivanting the streets of Mozambique with his friends while Mpho was delivering their baby.

Source: Briefly News