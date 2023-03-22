Mpho Wabadimo is finally opening up about her relationship with her baby daddy Themba Broly

The reality television stars made headlines following reports that they had separated because of Themba's first baby mama's drama

Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo finally broke her silence and revealed that she was now single and moving out of the apartment she shared with Themba

Mpho Wabadimo is ready to start her life on a clean slate without Themba and his baby mama drama.

'BBMzansi' star Mpho Wabadimo has opened up about her relationship with Themba Broly. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo and @thembabroly.

The Big Brother Mzansi star, who made headlines after she reportedly kicked Themba out of their home, has finally spoken up.

Mpho Wabadimo gives fans an update on relationship with Themba Broly

According to ZAlebs, the media personality finally took to social media to answer everyone's questions about her relationship with her former housemate.

Mpho shared a video and revealed that she was moving out of the apartment she shared with Themba. The mom-to-be said one of the major reasons she was moving out was because the apartment was a constant reminder of her failed relationship with Themba. She also revealed that she is currently single. She said:

"I'm single again! So this place has become a keeper of memories I want to leave behind. I’m moving to a new place."

Big Brother Mzansi star Mpho Wabadimo says doctors said there are complications with her pregnancy

The star also told her fans, affectionately known as the Underground Gang, that her doctors confirmed that there was a complication with her pregnancy, so she also felt the need to move closer to her family. She added:

"I’m moving closer to the Eastrand because also, uhm, I went to the doctor the other day and they found out that I have a bit of a complication with my pregnancy and that has been a fluke. So I need to be as close to home so that if anything happens to me, I have somebody to assist me."

Themba Broly accused of scamming Mpho Wabadimo's BBMzansi's R2M prize after their relationship soured

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba Broly and Mpho Wabadimo are still a hot topic after rumours of their breakup circulated. People accused Themba of chowing Mpho's R2 million Big Brother Mzansi grand prize and then showing his true colours.

The lovers were contestants on the famous reality show in 2022, and both were finalists. They went head to head and fought to come out victorious, but only Mpho walked away with the R2 million.

Savanna News reported that the stars got married a few months after the end of BBMzansi and are currently expecting a child, but there's trouble in paradise.

