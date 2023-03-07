Themba Broly has been accused of spending his wife Mphowabaodmo's R2 million and then losing interest in her

Mpho won the cash prize on Big Brother Mzansi, and the lovers married a few months after the reality show's final episode aired

South Africans said Themba's mission was always clear, and it was money, not marriage and children

Themba Broly and Mphowabadimo are still a hot topic after rumours of their breakup circulated. People accused Themba of chowing Mpho's R2 million Big Brother Mzansi grand prize and then showing his true colours.

Twitter users say Themba Broly blew Mphowabadimo's 'BBMzansi' R2 million grand prize. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo_fp and @thembabroly

The lovers were contestants in the famous reality show in 2022, and both were finalists. They went head to head and fought to come out victorious, but only Mpho walked away with the R2 million.

Savanna News reported that the stars got married a few months after the end of BBMzansi and are currently expecting a child, but there's trouble in paradise.

South Africans accuse Themba Broly of being a gold digger after Mphowabadimo allegedly ended their union

After Mpho kicked Themba out of their shared home, Mzansi assumed that the main cause of the married couple's marital problems had something to do with Mpho's BBMzansi grand prize. Peeps said Themba chowed Mpho's money and then became uninterested in her.

@AdvoBarryRoux weighed in on Mpho and Themba's marriage woes by sharing a post that had people going wild with accusations directed at Themba.

"He went in for R2 million and left. Anyway she learnt a lesson."

Mzansi says Themba Broly dated and married Mphowabadimo for the R2 million BBMzansi grand prize

@Zulunana12 said:

"Serves her right for being so mean to others when she won that R2 million! It’s karma, baby."

@katlego_em shared:

"Themba did say in the Big Brother house that he was going to get that money, one way or the other, and he went for it."

@uncmjomanefr posted:

'They both literally wanted the prize money. She played herself, thinking their relationship was legit."

@mukhethwanadia replied:

"I felt like the relationship was odd, but ke who am I to judge?"

@HopeSekgala24 commented:

"This is sad. Themba is not a good person."

@ntandoarnold24 wrote:

"I blew it material."

Mphowabadimo and Themba Broly allegedly split after BBMzansi winner posted cryptic pictures on Instagram

In related news, Briefly News reported that rumours are swirling online that Themba Broly cheated on Mphowabadimo with his baby mama. The rumour surprised many as the pair recently got married, and Mpho is months into her pregnancy.

The Season 3 Big Brother Mzansi winner went on Instagram and fueled rumours that she and Themba are done. She added a motivational message on her Insta stories about letting go.

Mpho also posted a picture of clothes in rubbish bags alluding that someone was kicked out.

