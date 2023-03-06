Nkosazana Daughter posted five photos of her new handmade bag brand on her official Instagram page

The stunning bags were created by the Sofa Silahlane hitmaker in collaboration with Mzansi's luxury brand Luxe Homme

South African fashionistas reacted by saying they couldn't wait to get their hands on the fancy items

Nkosazana Daughter is making big moves in the fashion industry. She announced her luxury bag collaboration with Mzansi's leading handmade luxury brand, Luxe Homme.

Nkosazana Daughter's luxury bag collaboration with Luxe Homme has peeps convinced it's worth their money. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

The singer has been making huge strides in the music industry and has climbed up the charts, earning her a spot as one of Mzansi's most sought-after talents. TshisaLIVE reports that the star started 2023 with a bang and bought herself a new car, and it seems like now she wants to use her fame to make more income streams to secure the soft life.

Nkosazana Daughter announces handmade luxury bag collaboration with Luxe Homme

Nkosazana ignored the breakup rumours with her alleged baby daddy, Sir Trill, by working hard to make herself a force in the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, Nkosazana shared five pictures of her handmade bags collab with Luxe Homme. The lux bags have her initials "ND" branded on them.

Mzansi can't wait to purchase Nkosazana Daughter's luxury bag

@lungelo_mpangase said:

"Hi, Ma'am I’d like to place an order. Congratulations my baby ❤️"

@_shevonne.hendricks_ shared:

"Oh My Gosh, this brand has ND written all over it ❤️ Congratulations!"

@njastoe posted:

"I'm worried about men's sling bags. Ey, I want one."

@leticiashoombe commented:

"Where are you and how much?"

@mahlatse03.rsa wrote:

"So cool."

@skay_low.rsa also said:

"Nice move, babes."

@anastaziamilanu added

"I want to purchase one."

