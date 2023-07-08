A daughter ate her mother's space cookies, and her uncontrollable laughter and loopy behaviour were shown to the world

Her mother was stunned that the girl got a hold of the baked goodies and hilariously reprimanded her in a TikTok video

The footage went viral on the video-sharing app, and people posted funny reactions about the mother-and-daughter duo

A video of the aftermath of a daughter who accidentally consumed her mother's space cookies had Mzansi in tears.

Daughter posts loopy behaviour from accidental ingestion of space cookies

The clip displays the unintended consequences of not heeding a parent's warning and has left viewers in fits of laughter.

The daughter can be seen munching on the brownies laced with dagga that were solely meant for the mother.

The mom tried to have a rational conversation with the girl, but it was too late, as the effects had already kicked in. She was giggly, loopy, and full of uninhibited laughter in the hilarious footage.

Video of daughter high from space cookies goes viral

With an impressive 552 000 views, the 40 seconds video has become a viral sensation, spreading joy and amusement throughout the TikTok community.

Many peeps who wanted to experience the high asked for the brownie recipe in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Daughter's unintended high leaves Mzansi in fits of laughter

@mosa_mcb posted:

"She’s even drinking alcohol? Can we please see part 2? I once got admitted due to space cookies."

@heloves.sparkle mentioned:

"The best mom in the whole world."

@laurettamoeng stated:

"I need a mommy like you."

@melmatzbeedee95 commented:

"The best mommy award goes to. "

@pabiglen asked:

"Kgopela recipe. Mine never hit hle, e noba moya!"

@valueforhim wrote:

"I can already see how this ended. "

@u.kream said:

"You warned her mina I want her."

@siphojsm asked:

"Part 2, please. I have a story to tell about this experience."

