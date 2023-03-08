A woman went out for sushi and took a TikTok video eating the dish to show her followers

The TikTok of the lady was a hit as people got to see her eating wasabi, not knowing what it is and learning her lesson

People in the comments were thoroughly amused when they saw the woman's reaction after realising that she took a bite of wasabi

One TikTokker went out for sushi and decided to have her fill. The lady did not realise how spicy one condiment would be and added it liberally.

A woman had her sushi with a lot of wasabi, and people were amused by her mistake. Image: TikTok/, @enrica_lorna

People commented on the video of her sushi adventure, thoroughly amused. The footage left netizens feeling sorry for her as they watched her eat a mound of wasabi.

South African woman wolfs down sushi and regrets it immediately

One lady, @enrica_lorna, shared a TikTok where she ate her sushi which ended in disaster. The video shows how she took a chunk of wasabi with a piece of sushi and dipped it in soy sauce.

Mzansi TikTok Users feel sorry for girl who ate wasabi

Food adventures often amuse Mzansi. People in the comments could relate to the lady's mistake. TikTok users had jokes about the lady's misfortune.

Pfariso commented:

"It’s the confidence for me before she tasted it."

Patiey Mugova commented:

"I once ate it thinking it's avocado kanti."

user3555496718784 commented:

"Bom explosion inside the mouth yaphuma ngezimpumulo kanye nasezindlebeni."

Aunt&Nay commented:

"Iyooooh sisi I remember my first time tasting wasabi. My brain just froze. I was crying. I think I had a seizure for a minute, kere sushi must fall."

Black Olive commented:

"Go easy on the wasabi, that one will show you flames, literally."

Nina West commented:

"I felt that in my nose."

rati90 commented:

"I am curious to know how wasabi tastes, everyone's reaction after eating it kills me every time."

Meisie commented:

"Why so much wasabi yoooh."

