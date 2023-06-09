Eight primary school children from Emfundisweni Primary School were hospitalised after ingesting R1 space cookies

The pupils bought the cookies that were laced with dagga from street vendors who were selling them outside the school

The Democratic Alliance have demanded better vetting of vendor outside public schools in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Eight primary school learners in Alexandra were rushed to hospital after ingesting cookies allegedly laced with dagga.

South African are outraged after eight Alexandra primary school pupils were hospitalised after eating R1 space cookies. Image: @CliffShiko/Twitter and stock photo/Getty Images

The students reportedly bought the cookies from street vendors for R1 outside the Emfundisweni Primary School on Wednesday, 7 June.

After complaining to their teachers that they felt dizzy and their feet felt heavy, the children were rushed to the hospital, where they were admitted, Jacaranda FM reported.

Democratic Alliance calls for better vetting of vendors after Alex primary school space cookies incident

The incident has sparked outrage, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) condemning the drugging incident and calling for better vetting processes for vendors at Gauteng schools.

DA shadow MEC for education in Gauteng Khume Ramulifho condemned the incident saying:

“We believe it is the responsibility of the school to vet vendors trading outside their school premises to protect their learners from food poisoning and drug dealers.”

The opposition party promised to visit the Emfundisweni Primary School, where they will do an oversight inspection on Friday, 9 June, TimesLIVE reported.

The community was quick to react when news of the incident broke. A video circulating on social media shows the alleged vendors being arrested while surrounded by angry residents.

The arrests were allegedly made by Alexandra street patrollers who handed the vendors over to police.

South Africans express outrage over the Alex primary school space cookie incident

Below are some comments:

@CynthieHobbs suggested:

"Do not give the kids cash. Make lunch at home."

@Boineelo_M questioned

"Space cookies in Primary school? (What's happening) in this country mara?"

@kgaott exclaimed:

"At a primary school… No man!"

@Thendo_Khae_ complained:

"So much evil in this world."

@_furnx questioned:

"Why would anyone sell drugs to children?"

@DarkTall_Mats demanded:

"The baker should be arrested."

@Gift48801487 claimed:

"Space cookies are slowly becoming a problem in our schools."

