Two men have been arrested after they were caught trying to steal the railing off a bridge in Pietermaritzburg

Private security Mi7 was alerted that the men were trying to cut the metal rails off the bridge on Sunday, 11 June

South Africans have called for action, claiming that scrap yards contribute to the problem of metal theft

PIETERMARITZBURG - Two men were caught red-handed trying to steal metal railings off a bridge in Pietermaritzburg.

Two men from Pietermaritzburg were arrested while trying to steal metal railing from a bridge. Image: Mi7 National Group/Facebook & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The incident was reported to the private security company, Mi7 National Group, on Sunday morning, 11 June, TimesLIVE reported.

Private security alerted to 2 men cutting rails of Pietermaritzburg bridge

The company's control room was informed that two men were seen cutting rails off a bridge close to the YMCA in Scottsville.

MI7 immediately dispatched reaction officers who caught the pair in the act. The railing robbers were found with a hacksaw and other tools, which they were using to commit the crime.

The men were handed over to the police after being caught by the reaction officers, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans call on authorities to address metal robberies in SA

Here are some comments:

@nuraanhuman demanded:

"Shut down metal scrapyards."

Frans Wilbrink said:

"Hope they get a VERY long jail sentence!"

Trevor Chipilingu added:

"Incarcerate them & throw away the key!"

Ellan van den Heever criticised:

"There is no excuse for this sabotage."

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe commented:

"These scrap metal yards are a problem too"

Kaykay Kgasu said:

"I blame the lack of jobs... People a hungry and want something to eat n their families tonight."

