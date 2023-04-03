Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murnwa Makwarela is currently in police custody

Makwerela handed himself to the police after the City reported him to the Hawks over fraud allegations

The former Cope member's arrest has South Africans asking if the country has any honest leaders left

TSHWANE - Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela's legal troubles are far from over.

Former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwerela handed himself over to the police after he was reported for fraud to the Hawks. Images: Murunwa Makwarela/ Facebook & @vukashie

The disgraced mayor handed himself over at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Monday, 3 April, after submitting a fake clearance certificate in an attempt to prove he was a rehabilitated insolvent, according to EWN.

Embattled former Tshwane mayor was reported to the Hawks over a fake certificate

According to News24, the City of Tshwane reported Makwerela to the Hawks after discovering he had faked his clearance certificate.

The City stated that it realised that Makewerale committed fraud because he was never supposed to be a councillor, let alone mayor.

"In light of the unrehabilitated status of Dr Makwarela, the City of Tshwane might have been defrauded in allowing him to serve as a Cope PR councillor, conduct the functions of the speaker of the council, and to be elected as and serve as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane," said City of Tshwane head of communications Selby Bokaba.

Makwarela quickly resigned after the Gauteng High Court confirmed that the clearance certificate presented by the former mayor was fake. He was also let go as a member of the Congress of the People (Cope), reports IOL.

South Africans share their thoughts on former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela's arrest

@MarumoMashigo said:

"‍Do we have clean reputable, honest leaders in our communities and in all government spheres? If charged with fraud, that is a serious offence."

@mihlalilingela said:

"Good riddance! His guilt chowed him!"

@TshegofBackup01 said:

"Did he pay his salary back?"

@LuckyBlackM said:

"Shame, troubled soul. Vho-Makwarela needs help, not the police. Our politicians need help."

@AmuFloyd said:

"This guy should never have submitted fake court documents in the first place. He set himself up for failure and ultimately this arrest."

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"That's a stunt, he shouldn't be spared because he handed himself in, charge him with everything you got and teach him a lesson."

