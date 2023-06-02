A woman is facing possession charges after being found with R2 000 worth of dagga in Ekurhuleni

Police in the area received a tip-off that illegal substances were being sold in the Crystal Park community

South Africans are outraged that the woman was arrested for possessing a "small" amount of dagga

EKURHULENI - A woman is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court after she was arrested with R2 000 worth of dagga.

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, 31 May, while police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in the Crytal Park area.

Officers received a tip-off that illegal substances were being sold in the area, and upon investigation, found the woman with a bag of dagga with an estimated street value of R2 000, IOL reported.

The woman is being detained at the Crystal Park police station while awaiting her appearance in the Benoni Magistrate's Court.

Pietermaritzburg man sentenced to 10 years for dagga possession

Meanwhile, a Pietermaritzburg man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for possessing dagga worth R2.5 million.

The man, Nkosinathi Dladla, was arrested in April 2020 after police received information about a truck transporting large amounts of the substance, The Witness reported.

South Africans outraged by Ekurhuleni woman's arrest for dagga possession

Below are some comments:

@ImOuttaNames2 complained:

"Meanwhile, there are stores with Kgs of dagga in every city selling dagga at exorbitant prices, and they don't get arrested apparently because they have a license."

@Mikeparkji11 criticised:

"R2 000? Talk about low-hanging fruit."

@Josh52024851 asked:

"R2000 worth of dagga is private use amount why arrest her?"

@basintshoko questioned

"Mxm for dagga? Why did those idiots who arrested her fail to arrest the serious drug lords?"

Lewellyn Moodley said:

"R2 000? That's small change. Let her go."

Cravet Valentine added:

"I thought Dagga was legal."

Durban domestic worker faces charges after CCTV catches her ‘colluding’ with criminals who robbed her employer

In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic worker is facing the music for allegedly helping a pair of thieves rob her employer's home in Marianhill Park, Durban.

The 33-year-old opened a case of robbery and reported that she was hang-washing on the line when she heard a noise inside the house.

She claimed that she saw a man carrying a TV and that the other criminal broke the driveway gate. The domestic worker added that the robbers fled her employer's house in a silver car, The Citizen reported.

