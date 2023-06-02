Ekurhuleni Woman to Face Court After Being Arrested for Possession of R2 000 Worth of Dagga, Sparking Outrage
- A woman is facing possession charges after being found with R2 000 worth of dagga in Ekurhuleni
- Police in the area received a tip-off that illegal substances were being sold in the Crystal Park community
- South Africans are outraged that the woman was arrested for possessing a "small" amount of dagga
PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!
EKURHULENI - A woman is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court after she was arrested with R2 000 worth of dagga.
The 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, 31 May, while police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in the Crytal Park area.
Officers received a tip-off that illegal substances were being sold in the area, and upon investigation, found the woman with a bag of dagga with an estimated street value of R2 000, IOL reported.
Alleged state witness’ execution style killing caught on CCTV, leaving SA shocked: “Crime is out of hand”
The woman is being detained at the Crystal Park police station while awaiting her appearance in the Benoni Magistrate's Court.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Pietermaritzburg man sentenced to 10 years for dagga possession
Meanwhile, a Pietermaritzburg man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for possessing dagga worth R2.5 million.
The man, Nkosinathi Dladla, was arrested in April 2020 after police received information about a truck transporting large amounts of the substance, The Witness reported.
South Africans outraged by Ekurhuleni woman's arrest for dagga possession
Below are some comments:
@ImOuttaNames2 complained:
"Meanwhile, there are stores with Kgs of dagga in every city selling dagga at exorbitant prices, and they don't get arrested apparently because they have a license."
@Mikeparkji11 criticised:
"R2 000? Talk about low-hanging fruit."
@Josh52024851 asked:
"R2000 worth of dagga is private use amount why arrest her?"
@basintshoko questioned
"Mxm for dagga? Why did those idiots who arrested her fail to arrest the serious drug lords?"
Lewellyn Moodley said:
"R2 000? That's small change. Let her go."
Cravet Valentine added:
"I thought Dagga was legal."
Durban domestic worker faces charges after CCTV catches her ‘colluding’ with criminals who robbed her employer
In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic worker is facing the music for allegedly helping a pair of thieves rob her employer's home in Marianhill Park, Durban.
The 33-year-old opened a case of robbery and reported that she was hang-washing on the line when she heard a noise inside the house.
She claimed that she saw a man carrying a TV and that the other criminal broke the driveway gate. The domestic worker added that the robbers fled her employer's house in a silver car, The Citizen reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News