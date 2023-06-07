Connie Ferguson's heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her daughter Alicia's 21st birthday left fans in awe

Fans showered Alicia with birthday wishes and praised Connie for being a strong mother figure, offering words of support and love in the comments section

Connie fondly reminisced about the day Alicia was born, thanking her late husband, Shona Ferguson, for his heavenly support

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Connie Ferguson wrote a special tribute to her daughter s she turned 21.Images: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen actress Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Alicia Angel Ferguson's 21st birthday with a heartfelt post that left fans in awe.

Connie peened an emotional tribute to her daughter for her birthday

Sharing details, Connie reminisced about the day Alicia was born, recounting the excitement and nervousness she felt. She thanked her deceased husband, Shona Ferguson, for his unwavering support during that memorable moment.

Shona reportedly died due to Covid in 2021, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Connie couldn't help but express her admiration for Alicia's beauty and perfection over the past two decades. Known for her strength and wisdom, Alicia has been Connie's rock during tough times.

Connie revealed that Alicia's middle name is Angel, which perfectly suits her angelic personality. With pride, love, and a touch of humour, Connie wished her daughter a fabulous birthday, reminding her of her late father's presence in spirit.

Ferguson wrote:

"This time 21 years ago, I had checked into Parklane Clinic, getting ready to deliver one of the best gifts God has ever given me. As I sit here typing this, that morning is replaying in my head. "

The sweet post moved fans who joined Connie in wishing Alicia a happy birthday

Fans couldn't help but be moved by Connie's touching tribute to her "beautiful girl."

@dimpleszan said:

"Spili sikaTatakhe"

@lulu_hela said:

"Happy birthday to your baby girl sis. ❤️❤️❤️"

@celestekhu said:

"Happy Birthday, Well done mama ❤️"

@tarythelawyer said:

"Happy 21st birthday Ali. Keep on making mama proud. Uncle Sho is smiling above."

@sine.ntlahla said:

"Beautiful... happy birthday baby girl ❤️❤️"

@iamnino_b said:

"Happy birthday "

@lizzylethoko said:

"Happy birthday to our very own Queen Latifah...showers of blessings to the queen"

@rayewilton said:

"God's plan is always perfect "

Generations: The Legacy actress Connie Ferguson remembers late husband Shona on his 49th birthday

In a previous story, Briefly News reported on Connie sharing a sweet post on her husband's 49th birthday.

South African actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate what would have been her late husband Shona Ferguson's 49th birthday. Shona passed away in July 2021 from complications from Covid-19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News