Connie Ferguson had Mzansi in tears when she talked about her husband's sickness, death and how life has been after losing him

The star also opened up about how it was difficult for her to go back to work following Shona Ferguson's death

The veteran actress touched on what inspired her and the team to continue with the production of the highly anticipated Kings of Joburg 2

Connie and Shona Ferguson's love story is one of the most romantic in Mzansi and fans still can't believe that Shona Ferguson is gone forever.

Connie Ferguson recently opened up about how she has been coping since Shona Ferguson's death. Image: @connie_ferguson.

The award-winning actress recently opened up about how life has been for her and her family after losing Uncle Sho.

Connie Ferguson on how she has been coping since losing Shona Ferguson

Shona Ferguson's death hit the country hard but one can only imagine what Connie Ferguson went through after losing her better half. The star recently spoke about how she took one day at a time after grieving.

Speaking during an interview with Newz Room Afrika, the former Generations star said she took a month off work to mourn her husband. Connie said that was one of the most difficult things to do as she was scared she would break down while on set. She said:

"I had to pluck up the courage to go back to work because we were still shooting The Queen and when Sho passed we were supposed to start shooting Kings of Joburg.

"That first day was very strange because I hadn't seen my cast and crew since after the burial. I prayed so hard that morning before I went to work just for the courage to not break down and just start the day."

Fans laud Connie Ferguson for her strength

Connie Ferguson found herself trending on social media following the interview. Many lauded the actress for her strength and how she carried herself during the difficult time.

@tinotendachagwedera9449 commented:

"What a strong woman of faith. Well-spoken even as she is speaking about something as hard as the loss of her partner. She has definitely done soooo well with Ferguson films. Sending love and light."

@carolinerezant369 noted:

"Connie, you’re a pillar of strength in many ways to a lot of us...women. Thank you for the courage to hold on to the Lord! May the Lord bless you with more strength."

@kivaz added:

"I can't believe it's 2 years already may his soul Rest In Peace grieving takes a long time sisi Connie keep the faith all the way ❤️❤️."

@ntombidlamini3131 wrote:

"Stay strong Mme Connie we indeed lost a legend. Your love le monna WA gago continues to inspire us. He was indeed your soulmate."

@winnieogolla5571 said:

"Ooh wow! Sending Connie love and light all the way from Kenya!!!!!!!"

