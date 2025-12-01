Eastern Cape Entrepreneur Opens Up About His Journey to Making Millions

A young Eastern Cape entrepreneur’s rise from small-town beginnings to leading a global agency has captured major attention

An Eastern Cape entrepreneur has sparked widespread interest after revealing how he built a multimillion-rand business from humble beginnings.

A 27-year-old entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape, South Africa

While speaking about his journey to Iol News, the 27-year-old South African Jadon Moerdyk founded Jadon Moerdyk, which is leading a global digital marketing agency, RemodelBoom, that generates tens of millions of rands a year.

The publication mentioned above expressed how Jadon’s journey began far from the boardrooms of London or the fast-paced markets of the United States.

It all began on a small farm in the Eastern Cape, where he spent his childhood folding silverware, picking strawberries, packaging groceries, and learning the basics of entrepreneurship at his family’s restaurant, Lavender Blue. That early environment imprinted the idea that value may be created from absolutely nothing.

Jadon, inspired by his small-town upbringing, sought to transcend his environment and pursue an ambitious career. As a teenager, he engaged in various ventures, including breeding Siamese fighting fish and managing a biltong business, which honed his resourcefulness and problem-solving skills.

These experiences laid the groundwork for his future company, which now comprises a 30-member remote team across South Africa, London, and the United States. The agency, completely bootstrapped, operates on a performance-based income model, earning revenue only when clients succeed.

Jadon made a deliberate decision to maintain complete control of his business, enabling him to align decisions with a long-term vision instead of external financiers' expectations. He emphasised that using personal capital demands careful decision-making and financial discipline, improving the business overall.

A pivotal moment came with his partnership, combining his sales and marketing strengths with his partner's operational expertise. The shift to a revenue share model ensured the agency profits only when delivering results, reducing client risk and fostering growth in a competitive market. However, he faced challenges in leading a global remote organisation from South Africa, including dealing with accent perceptions and justifying the location of the head office.

Moerdyk faced challenges in accessing international payment tools, leading him to establish a UK company for subscription management, which complicated tax and compliance for foreign operations. These difficulties increased his resilience and competitiveness, fostering a belief that South Africans possess a natural advantage in the global market due to their grit and resourcefulness.

Within his company, Jadon promotes a high-performance culture prioritising accountability and open communication, enhancing team connections through retreats and game nights. Moerdyk stresses the importance of financial discipline, expense tracking, and transparent systems to facilitate scaling without excessive cash burn.

He sees substantial opportunities for South African digital businesses to generate revenue in stronger currencies, urging young entrepreneurs to adopt simple business models, develop online skills, and commit to a minimum of five years.

A young 27-year-old entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape, South Africa

