A woman posted a TikTok video showing just how terrible the unemployment problem is

The lady had people laughing despite the serious topic after she went into detail about how it negatively affected her life

People were amused as they watched the woman who was emotional after going through a humiliating experience because of not having a job

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A lady took to social media to share a discussion about unemployment. The woman who has been job searching made people laugh after showing that it has become a big problem in her life.

A woman showed her unemployment woes. Image: @faithie.nontow

Source: UGC

The TikTok video that the woman posted on 16 April 2026 left people in stitches as they reflected on how unemployment is affecting them. Online were in stitches after a woman shared a heartbreaking story.

In a video on TikTok by @faithie.nontow wasn't tears after missing a shot at love. The lady revealed that she was dumped because she is unemployed, and she was crying in the comical clip. See the photo below:

South Africa amused by woman's unemployment problems

People cracked jokes after the woman shared that unemployment cost her love. Online users were in stitches over the joke about the woman's heartbreak. Read the comments below:

Online users discussed unemployment in a TikTok video. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

Ndumiso Hamilton Sambo commented:

"My GOD in heaven. May unlimited blessings reach my brother."

lefastroo said:

"I've never been so proud of a stranger before."

SuperSmithos added:

"[Sticker] May our standards continue to reach such unprecedented heights ✨"

Karabo Skosana❤️ wrote:

"Your comments are hurting me 😭😭I’ve been applying for jobs the whole night,I’m really in disbelief, kalla le now 😭😭"

user194048761791 remarked:

'Nami, ever since I started being home and unemployed... Abafana don't take me seriously 🤞🏾. It's true."

horsegho shared:

"[Sticker] Guylies help me out. She loves me, spoils me and has accepted my child as her own, but I’m still in love with my baby mama, what do I do? 🤧"

Sydney Mbele wrote:

"It's not even about the money, we just someone who's busy ka something."

Original Khutso🇿🇦 argued:

"We all go to school, we are all providers. move with the times and stop boring us."

Nolly Dee was delighted by the clip:

"Love the risk route mina😂 the walking over the bridge part of it.. I chit chat with the BMA, Saps, Soldiers, ZRP till the end 😅"

Mponda jnr joked about the break-up:

"Proud of you king 👑 never settle for less 😂yeerrrrr"

riomiyachi12 remarked:

"I feel pain know pain, all those who don't understand pain will never know true peace."

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

A woman inspired people after she got a job after seven years of not having one.

Two parents went viral after celebrating when their son received a job offer in teaching.

Online users were in awe, sharing how she got out of unemployment by taking the bull by the horns.

A man who was unemployed told people that he got the last love after his family treated him badly.

Source: Briefly News