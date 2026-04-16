A man who worked hard at varsity shared the heartbreaking story of how it all ended badly

The graduate posted a TikTok post sharing the details of how everything turned out after he worked hard

Many people were touched after the man who pursued a higher education ended up being punished by his family

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In a post on TikTok, a man opened up about facing setbacks despite getting an education. The accomplished academic told people that despite going far, he still had a long way to go.

A man shared the big setback he faced after finishing a postgraduate degree. Image: Karabo_vincent/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man shared a post on 15 April 2026 about his heartbreaking life experience. Many people were touched when the man shared details about his difficult life so far.

In a TikTok video by @karabo_vincent shared that he was practically homeless after his brother kicked him out. He said he graduated with a master's but has to stay in a shack since he was removed from the home in 2018. The man said that his life has been challenging ever since his mother passed away. See the post that the man shared below:

South Africa moved by Master's graduate

Many people were touched after the man shared his life challenges. People left sweet messages of encouragement in an effort to give him hope. Read the comments below:

People shared their thoughts on the man's situation after studying further in varsity. Image: Oila Danilevich / Pexels

Source: UGC

truthspeakerdi said:

"Sometimes God walks with us through tough times to break us into new beginnings ❤️"

Lhoza WamaMfene🐑🇿🇦 wrote:

"Be strong and courageous, God is in control, yaz uzambulela ngenye imini sele uyihleka. ❤️"

Precious added:

"God is at work my dear,kukude la uyakhona, embrace this situation, cuz its taking you somewhere🙏"

Ameenah Mthimkhulu🇿🇦 shared:

"You got strength from this journey, it moulded you and made you stronger. God knew what he was doing."

Pula Nala said:

"Your brother did well. Look at you now, you are a motivational speaker changing people’s lives on TikTok!"

Noxxie advised:

"Some situations are created as a foundation to mould us and make us better people in future. They open our minds and eyes and push us to work hard and value whatever comes out through that sweat. They drove us out of our comfort zones and gave us ideas to figure out how to change the situation and prevent our future generations from falling in that trap."

asivesomana said:

"You have a shelter, my brother, that’s all that matters now, enjoy your peace."

HRH Dumisani Mlambo remarked:

"I always discourage people from studying further if they are not employed, honours is the last thing you must do. Also, people get irritated when you study without working. It's financially draining to them (family). You can't graduate every year, kungangeni mali. I pray you find a job and make it in life."

Other Briefly News stories about family

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A woman told people how her husband bewitched her, and she went into detail about how she nearly lost her life.

Source: Briefly News