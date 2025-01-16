Global site navigation

“That Muthi Almost Ended My Life”: Woman Shares More Details About Husband’s Alleged Witchcraft Plot
by Hilary Sekgota
  • A woman’s viral TikTok video reveals her alleged discovery of her husband’s alleged witchy objects
  • She claimed the items were used to control her with more details on the chilling details of her ordeal
  • Mzansi netizens were left stunned by her story and shared their opinions in the comments section

A woman claimed she was a victim of witchcraft
A woman shed more light on her scary experience with her partner.
Yoh, things got hectic on TikTok when a woman gave an update about her alleged witchcraft ordeal involving her husband.

Day of the scary discovery

She showed how she discovered the items that her partner was using to have a hold on her in a video on her TikTok account @lerato_kodisang.

The clip captures the confrontation between her and the man on the day she made the shocking find.

A woman opened up about her scary relationship
A woman shared her horrific relationship experience.
Woman explains why she stayed

Among the items were a candle with her photo, needles, and even her personal belongings like hair and pads. She claimed these were used to “keep” her in the relationship, despite her instincts to leave. The lady also reflected in her caption:

“I loved him more than life itself and even had a tattoo of his name.That muthi almost ended my life. I got well the very next day after this discovery.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers are completely shook, and reacted in the comments section with support and disbelief.

@Wzozi said:

"Do these things really work?"

@AdvocateofSelfLove commented:

"What was the end goal? Like what did he want?"

@KkCKgomK mentioned:

"When your guides are strong, they will take you out of situations. Thank them."

@_LYVIC__ wrote:

"People are wicked but God is faithful and he fights and saves his own."

@Sybil_April stated:

"Whaaaaaaaat? I think I know someone capable of doing this. 😳😳😳"

@brendamasinga5 commented:

"Lerato, you are so lucky you must thank God and your ancestors. This is hectic!"

@savhibabe posted:

"I remember this story trending earlier. After listening to your #Ididnotkillhim I can say you’ve endured a lot."

@MrsR added:

"May God continue to protect you. 🥰"

