South Africans Reject Gwede Mantashe’s Attempts To Explain Unemployment Remarks
- The Minister of Minerals and Petroleum, Gwede Mantashe, clarified the statements he made about the unemployed, which earned him the ire of the public
- Mantashe, who is also the African National Congress's national chairperson, accused unemployed people of not doing enough to look for jobs
- South Africans refused to accept his explanation, and many doubled down on their criticism, accusing him of being insensitive
DUNDEE, KWAZULU-NATAL — Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Minerals and Petroleum, clarified the statements he made on 4 January 2026 about unemployment. South Africans, however, snubbed his explanation.
TimesLIVE reported that Mantashe spoke in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 January 2025. Mantashe said that he was misquoted and accused of saying young people are lazy. He said that he did not use the term "lazy" in his statements. He added that he meant that unemployment could only be defeated if people became activists and did not sleep.
Mantashe clarifies statements
Mantashe said that he called on young people to look for jobs, make follow-up calls, and check whether they appear on lists. Mantashe said jobs would not be delivered to the unemployed's doorsteps. He added that he interacted with the Minister of Labour about strategic interventions to curb unemployment. He also said he asked the minister if some jobs could be reserved for South Africans.
What did Mantashe say?
Mantashe angered South Africans when he said that citizens must look for work and not wait for the government. He said that he was 70 and never had a government find employment for him. He said people expected the government to give them jobs instead of seeking employment.
South Africans are uninterested in his explanation
Netizens commenting on Facebook doubled down on their criticism of Mantashe's statements.
Pieter Steyn said:
"He was actually quite clear when he spoke. This is his attempt at backtracking."
Ofentse Jabulani said:
"Speaking from a full stomach."
Muzi Ngubane said:
"Clearly, Gwede thinks that all of South Africans are ANC volunteers."
Ole Mo-Aforika Borwa Legote said:
"When somebody shows you who they are, believe them."
Thembakazi Maliwa said:
"We believe what you said the first time around. No need for clarity. We understood exactly what you meant."
Debbie Frankson said:
"Encouraging people by belittling them? Choose your words carefully."
Gwede Mantashe comments on ANC presidency
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mantashe commented on whether he would be the president of the ANC. He joked that he was too old for the presidency even though he was handsome.
Mantashe said that he was not in the running to be president of his party. He spoke on the sidelines of the ANC's National General Council in Ekurhuleni in December 2025. He also dismissed allegations that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's time was nearing an end and said he was not going anywhere.
