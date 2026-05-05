Concern spread quickly after a disruption at Sandtonview School was captured on video, showing pupils reacting to what appeared to be a tense and unclear situation

With limited information available, parents were left questioning what exactly had happened and whether their children were safe at the time.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about school safety and communication, as families call for clearer updates and stronger reassurance from authorities

Concern has spread among parents after a disruption at Sandtonview School in Wynberg, Johannesburg, was captured on video and shared widely online, raising questions about learner safety.

The visual on the left showed parents standing outside the school gates. Image: suburbancontrolcentre

Source: Facebook

The footage shows pupils moving quickly across the school grounds, with visible signs of confusion and urgency. While the exact cause of the disruption remains unclear, early reports suggest it may be linked to protest activity in the surrounding area.

It’s reported that parents at Sandtonview School shut down the school on allegations of corruption within the school. Parents said they want three teachers and cleaners to leave the school as they are not doing their job.

Parents alarmed after disruption unfolds

The video, shared by a community safety group, quickly gained traction as worried parents tried to piece together what had happened. For many, the images alone were enough to trigger anxiety, particularly given the expectation that schools should be safe, controlled environments.

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At this stage, authorities have not released full details about the incident. However, officials are expected to investigate and provide clarity as more information becomes available. The situation has once again highlighted the broader concerns many South African parents face when it comes to safety, especially in urban areas where protests and disruptions can spill over into public spaces.

Parents are now calling for better communication and reassurance from both school management and local authorities, as they seek to understand what happened and how similar situations will be prevented in the future. Briefly News reached out to the school for comment and had not received a response at the time of publishing. This story will be updated should a response be provided.

The screenshot on the left showed pupils running for safety. Image: suburbancontrolcentre

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi worried about safety of kids

Francois Duminy questioned:

“Why are schools and universities disrupted around exam times?”

Jennifer Mynhardt asked:

“Why are some of them wearing masks like during COVID?”

Chris Brits questioned:

“Where are the teachers who should control and protect the children?”

Rosy Makate asked:

“What’s going on in South Africa?”

Paul Rathbone said:

“Don’t schools teach fire drills anymore?”

Junias Kabongo reacted:

“Oh Lord, what’s going on in South Africa?”

Zama Nodela asked:

“Is this 1976 or 2026?”

Tshepiso Louw expressed concern:

“Kids could get lost, some are still young and don’t even know their way home.”

Cél Ine urged:

“Protect the kids, all kids; they are our humanity and our future.”

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Source: Briefly News