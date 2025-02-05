Two best friends fulfilled their dream of one day moving out of the township and shared a glimpse of their journey

Mzansi was happy for the two pals and sent them lovely messages in a thread of 236 comments on TikTok

The idea of moving out of your parents’ house might be something worth entertaining until you realistically think about it

Gen Z has talked about their debilitating experiences of living with their parents in numerous discussions online.

Two besties shared a glimpse of their moving-out journey. Image: @rozmak_.

Source: TikTok

Some youngsters found roommates to split the bill with to afford their new independent lifestyle.

Besties move out from the township together, SA proud

Two South African youngsters made Mzansi proud after sharing a glimpse of their moving out journey. The two best friends had a dream of one day moving out of the township.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ladies shared their greatest highlight on TikTok where they generated over 173K views from proud South Africans. The duo’s clip featured one of Mzansi singer, Busiswa’s electrifying tunes to celebrate their win.

They captioned their now-viral video:

“POV: You’re escaping kasi with your bestie. Another episode of Grown.Ish will be updated soon. I have a lot to show you all.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Things to consider before moving out of parents' house

Gen Z has shared their struggles with enduring living with their parents in their teens and adult life. The youngsters have decided to end years of generational trauma by simply moving out.

The idea of leaving home and independently living by yourself could be a refreshing one but the cost of living could potentially crush the dream. An article by Apartment Therapy explained that it is wise for people to save up money before making the decision to move out of their home.

Things like furniture and rent need serious money, therefore a savings account could be handy.

Mzansi applauded best friends who moved out of kasi. Image: @rozmak_.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to besties moving out of the township

Social media users were proud of the youngsters experiencing independence for the first time:

@Moghelingz🌻 said:

“Congratulations angel.”

@TheyCallMe_Thato🐘 wrote:

“When you get a chance, leave kasi. I love it for the both of y’all.”

@Ncebazakhe Nosizwe Motsi congratulated the girls:

“I’m so happy for you, congratulations.”

@MlondyBoo👑💕 said:

“A win is a win. Congratulations my love. It’s well deserved and many more to come.”

@Bongiwe_khabazela commented:

“Congratulations on moving out of ikasi.”

@Palesa was excited:

“Yoh, I can’t wait for the content! Congrats my love!”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A South African lady shared her pain of experiencing how children grow up in the townships of Mzansi

An American lady living in South Africa raved about the vibrant life in the township of Khayelitsha

Mzansi was boggled by a congested informal settlement built on a railway road somewhere in Cape Town

Source: Briefly News