A white German lady shared her plans to "move Africa" as she identifies herself as a "black" woman.

A white German model who identifies as Black spoke about her plans to move to Africa.

Source: Instagram

White model who identifies as Black shares plans to move to Africa

The 36-year-old Martina Big, and her husband Michael Eurwen, have been the targets of harsh criticism over the years from those who believe they will "never be black" since they both inject Melanotan, a synthetic hormone, to darken their skin.

However, the glamour model, who underwent surgery to enlarge her 32T breasts, has since stated that she has "received invitations from fans in many African countries."

According to the Daily Mail, the influencer stated the following:

"My husband and I had already planned to emigrate a few years ago, but then the pandemic hit."

Big and her partner are now preparing to relocate to the continent of Africa.

"It hasn't been easy to choose because we have received invitations from fans in many African countries," Big stated. At the moment, Namibia and Kenya are on our shortlist. Michael worries that it will be hard for me to make money in Africa because the majority of my modelling assignments are in the US and Europe. It has taken a lot of effort on my part to persuade him that this is the best course of action for us.

Following a baptism ceremony, the beauty model—who goes by the name Malaika Kubwa, which translates to "Big Angel" in Swahili—claims to have the biggest breasts in Europe.

She has had lip augmentations and breast enhancements, and before travelling to Africa, she intends to have surgery to "widen her nose" and have her butt augmented.

According to the beauty model, when she made her first trip to Nairobi in 2018, numerous locals recognised her and even wanted to take photographs with her.

When she visited Nairobi for the first time in 2018, Martina claimed she was noticed by some of the local people and even had followers wanting to take photographs with her. She went on to express her reasons for relocating to Africa by saying:

"I want to emigrate to Africa because I feel a deep connection to the African people... The harsh criticism usually comes from the US via social media. People say things like: "You're White, you'll never be Black" or say my skin is "Blackface". But I don't take these comments to heart," she added.

Martina believes negative attitudes towards them hold back when met in person, but feels at home and overwhelmed by the response they receive when visiting Africa.

The model with peroxide blonde hair, experienced a dramatic skin colour change after receiving Melanotan injections. She was surrounded by fans asking for selfies, posing questions, and eagerly anticipating her move to her new home in Africa.

In 2019, Big revealed that she and her husband Michael were born white, but doctors predicted their children would be black.

Big later clarified that she is now a black woman and her future children will be black. However, viewers questioned her logic, as cosmetic changes do not affect genetics. The couple, who married in Hawaii in 2018, identified as black.

