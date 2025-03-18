A lady in Mzansi flexed her collection of luxury cars which left South Africans talking

In the TikTok video, the stunner revealed that she wanted to wash her cars, but transporting them was a big challenge

Comments poured in from people who flooded the post expressing their thoughts on the woman's clip

One woman in South Africa has stirred up a storm on social media after posting a video showcasing her impressive car collection.

Woman accused of showing off luxe car collection

The hun who goes by the handle @thembishileng explained to her viwerrs that her vehicles were dirty and she needed to take them to be washed.

She stressed how time-consuming it would be to transport the cars, as each one would need to be taken individually. In the video she unveiled a lineup of high-end vehicles, which include some of the most sought-after models in the automotive world which left online users with mixed reactions.

Although some people on the internet were in awe of @thembishileng's luxury whips as they praised her for her achievements and admired her taste in cars others have accused her of flaunting her wealth in an insensitive manner.

In the clip shared on her TikTok accounts, the woman is seen giving a tour of her cars, which were being cleaned. The vehicles range from sleek sports cars to elegant luxury sedans. Taking to her TikTok caption @thembishileng expressed the following:

"Mobile car wash wasn’t such a bad idea, it saves me time."

The video went viral and it continued to raise criticism as people expressed concern that the clip could send the wrong message, especially given the economic challenges faced by many South Africans. Some online users felt the display of such expensive cars was tone-deaf, particularly in the context of the ongoing economic struggles in the country.

However, many supporters defended the lady, arguing that she had every right to celebrate her success. They pointed out that she had worked hard to build her wealth and should be proud of her accomplishments.

Watch the video below:

People in Mzansi chime in on woman’s car collection

The online community reacted with mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts saying:

Chilli_Bite_Uyinja

"This post is definitely not about mobile car wash. Anyway, you've done well for yourself."

Simphiwe Vladamir Iv added:

"We can see your beautiful cars and house …inspired."

SirNdu1 wrote:

"The life I thought I would be living by now but we plan and God decide, well done Thembi."

Lydia Philistus Maro expressed:

"Remember this post isn’t about a mobile car wash."

Don gushed over the lady's achievement saying:

"Beautiful. You are working very hard."

Zamambanjwa shared:

"You drive big machines."

People in South Africa flex their car collections

Briefly News previously reported that the South African businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize is well-known for her glamorous lifestyle. She owns one of the country's largest and most expensive celebrity mansions, and it's only fitting that the crib's garage is full of luxury cars.

Award-winning Amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa took a video of his car collection, which includes vintage models.

One South African woman turned heads with her collections of cars which she flexed on her social media account after taking part in the latest social media challenge.

