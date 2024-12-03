One thing about the South African socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is she will flaunt her luxury cars on social media

Recently, an online user shared a video of the star's luxury car collection on their social media page

From a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon to a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S650, the star always rides in a million dollar-car

Iside Mam'Mkhize's luxury car collection. Image: @kwamammkhize

The South African businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize is well-known for her glamorous lifestyle.

The business mogul owns one of the country's largest and most expensive celebrity mansions, and it's only fitting that the crib's garage is full of luxury cars.

An online user, @joy_zelda, shared a video showcasing the reality TV star's luxury car collection on her Twitter (X) page. In the video, netizens spotted Mkhize's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is worth R16 million, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth R2.4 million, a Lamborghini Huracan worth R4.5 million and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S650 which is worth R3.6 million.

Netizens react to Shauwn's car collection

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video showcasing Shauwn Mkhize's luxury car collection. Here's what they had to say:

@zsiyanda8 said:

"The problem is that you guys don't want to see us succeed in this life, and this tendency of yours is not nice. Let her shine with her cars."

@mhlaziwushaya wrote:

"That will not change your poverty."

@joemulapha responded:

"Kodwa wena ngathi une Jealous."

@equaliser7773 commented:

"What did she do to you? So, people mustn’t be successful?"

@Mbanjwainvest responded:

"She is an easy target because she is a woman; try writing about feared taxi bosses in Durban. I want to see something."

@Bigd44107802D replied:

"Wow, she is really a successful businesswoman, a real expensive example for our youth."

Shauwn trends after video supporting construction mafias goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize trended after an old clip of her speaking in support of construction mafias resurfaced.

Her views on construction mafias split the internet, as some agreed with her sentiments while others disagreed.

