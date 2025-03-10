Former Big Brother Mzansi star BeeKay issued a heartfelt statement thanking his fans, Beevoltz Nation, for their unwavering support throughout his journey

The 24-year-old assured supporters that his eviction was not the end but the start of something greater

Fans reacted with love and encouragement, praising his humility, respect, and bright future

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi star BeeKay has issued a statement following his eviction. The star expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support in the past weeks.

BeeKay has issued a statement after being evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @beekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

BeeKay breaks his silence after being evicted from BBMzansi

Big Brother Mzansi viewers were shocked when their favourite housemate BeeKay was booted out from the reality television show. Following in the footsteps of other evicted housemates like Ashley Ogle who addressed her fans, BeeKay issued a heartfelt statement for his fans.

Taking to his social media pages, the 24-year-old star, who celebrated his birthday while in the Big Brother Mzansi house assured his fans, affectionately known as the Beevoltz Nation, that this was not the end, but only the beginning of his journey. The star also thanked his fans for standing by him and voting for him during his Big Brother Mzansi journey. Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Beekay played a great game, and if not for you, he wouldn't have come this far. From the very beginning, you have shown nothing but unwavering love, support and dedication to your boy. You rallied, you voted and you stood firmly behind him every step of the way.

"While your boy's Big Brother journey has come to an end, the journey of winning in life is only just beginning. This is not the finish line, it's the start of something even greater."

Fans react to BeeKay's statement

Social media users responded to the evicted Big Brother Mzansi star's statement with heartfelt responses. Many wished him well as he started new adventures in life. Others also commended the star for being humble and being a supportive friend to fellow housemate Sweet Guluva. Some fans even noted that they hoped that their friendship will blossom after the show.

@NomaSmangele commented:

"Beekay tell your parents that they really raised a loving, humble, respectful and smart young man we appreciate them Go and shine #Beekay."

@LeletiPhumla wrote:

"All the best Beekay ❤️ handler you also did a commendable job."

@ProudZuluWoman said:

"Our friend, we appreciate you mfanaka 🫶🏾"

@AbigailMackline added:

"You have been so great on that show, may you shine more and let nothing dim your light 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@SimplyKhu_ wrote:

"Thank yu for loving Sweet Guluva just as much as he loves yu …All the best with yua future endeavours ❤️"

BeeKay thanked his fans for supporting him during his time on 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @beekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

Muzi Thembuzi returns to DJing after being evicted

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi Thembuzi decided to go back to his craft and hustle after being evicted from the game show earlier on.

The reality TV star excitedly announced on his social media page that he has returned to being a DJ and also posted pictures of himself behind the DJ deck and his booking details.

Source: Briefly News